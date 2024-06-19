The Johannesburg High Court found a man who killed his five-year-old son guilty of murder

The incident took place in 2022 after he promised to return the child to his grandparents before murdering him

South Africans celebrated the conviction, and many strongly denounced the man killing his son

JOHANNESBURG – A man was found guilty of murdering his five-year-old son in cold blood two years ago.

Joburg court finds man guilty of murder

According to TimesLIVE, the Johannesburg High Court found Ronald Ngobeni guilty of murdering his son, Rivoningo Capu, in 2022. The incident happened in Thembisa after he took Capu from his grandparents. He promised that he would return him after buying clothes for him. After the grandparents reported him missing, Ngobeni claimed he left him with a vendor.

When the vendor denied knowing anything about Capu's whereabouts, the police investigated the case and found his decomposed body in a shallow grave. Ngobeni is expected to be sentenced next month.

South Africans upset at man.

Netizens on Facebook were upset that the man killed his child in cold blood.

Bonsid Prince said:

"He should have known better. As a parent, our kids look up to us for their wellbeing. I hope that justice will be served for both this unfortunate murdered kid and society at large."

Eric Mkhari said:

"Very painful. If I was a judge, I was gonna sentence him to life."

Thami Metsing said:

"So much sad news and stories. This is too much."

Limpopo woman arrested for decapitating wheelchair-bound child

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that a woman in Limpopo was allegedly arrested for murder.

The woman allegedly killed her 18-year-old wheelchair-bound son. His decapitated body was found in his wheelchair near a tavern in the area.

South Africans were horrified by the woman's alleged actions, and many condemned them. Some demanded that she face the full might of the law.

