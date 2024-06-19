Johannesburg Man Found Guilty of Killing Five-Year-Old Son in 2022
- The Johannesburg High Court found a man who killed his five-year-old son guilty of murder
- The incident took place in 2022 after he promised to return the child to his grandparents before murdering him
- South Africans celebrated the conviction, and many strongly denounced the man killing his son
JOHANNESBURG – A man was found guilty of murdering his five-year-old son in cold blood two years ago.
Joburg court finds man guilty of murder
According to TimesLIVE, the Johannesburg High Court found Ronald Ngobeni guilty of murdering his son, Rivoningo Capu, in 2022. The incident happened in Thembisa after he took Capu from his grandparents. He promised that he would return him after buying clothes for him. After the grandparents reported him missing, Ngobeni claimed he left him with a vendor.
When the vendor denied knowing anything about Capu's whereabouts, the police investigated the case and found his decomposed body in a shallow grave. Ngobeni is expected to be sentenced next month.
South Africans upset at man.
Netizens on Facebook were upset that the man killed his child in cold blood.
Bonsid Prince said:
"He should have known better. As a parent, our kids look up to us for their wellbeing. I hope that justice will be served for both this unfortunate murdered kid and society at large."
Eric Mkhari said:
"Very painful. If I was a judge, I was gonna sentence him to life."
Thami Metsing said:
"So much sad news and stories. This is too much."
