The SAPS arrested a 29-year-old Mozambican national in connection with the murder of 26-year-old Nomsa Jass

A collaborative investigation between the North West and Gauteng police services made this arrest successful

The suspect will be facing charges of kidnapping, robbery and murder. The suspect will appear in court on Tuesday, 10 September 2024

Nomsa Jass, a 29-year-old lady working in Potchefstroom, was kidnapped and murdered.

CARLTONVILLE: The work of a joint provincial investigation has led to the police finding of the body of Nomsa Jass, and cops have arrested a man from Mozambique.

After finishing work, family and friends noticed Jass was missing after she left Potchefstroom on 25 August 2024. They filed a missing person's report at the Potchefstroom police station on Monday, 26 August 2024.

Her vehicle, a Volkswagen Polo Vivo, was found in Springs Mall.

Her body, which was decomposing, was located by SAPS in Carltonville on Sunday, 8 September 2024. The body was disposed of along the R501 road at Blybank in Carltonville.

The investigation into the matter is ongoing and will include a search of other suspects.

Joint statement from the North West and Gauteng police commissioners

Lieutenant General Sello Kwena and Lieutenant General Tommy Mthombeni welcomed the arrest and indicated that no stone would be left unturned to ensure justice for Nomsa Jass. The two Provincial Commissioners applauded the team members for their tireless efforts that led to the breakthrough.

The suspect will appear in court on Tuesday, 10 September 2024, in the Oberlhozer Magistrates' Court in Carletonville

Condolences and reactions to Nomsa Jass's death

@maggsnaidu sends a message to her family:

"Condolences to her loved ones 💔💔💔"

@ISephara cries for his country:

"This is painful. I hope the family finds healing. Cry the beloved country 🇿🇦💔"

@YollyBlu had hoped she was hopefully alive:

"Somehow I had a bit of hope that she was going to be found alive, it's so heartbreaking, yah neh 💔💔💔"

@Ketso28 had similar hopes:

"Oh Modimo waka. I had hope that they’d find her alive. Tjo. This is sad 💔"

@PressPlaySA make a plea to President Ramaphosa:

"Do we still have a president that cares for his citizens? Why has he not addressed the issue of crime by foreign nationals, and held the governments of these countries responsible for what their people are doing in South Africa? 🤷🏾‍♂️🇿🇦 O kae Ramaphosa? "

Source: Briefly News