Colin Kaepernick's net worth today: How rich is the ex-NFL star?

Colin Kaepernick is one of today's most talked-about players, not only for his athletic achievements but also for his activism and cultural impact. Colin Kaepernick's net worth has increased dramatically during his professional career.

Colin Kaepernick attends AfroTech Conference 2024 - Day Two at George R. Brown Convention Center on November 14, 2024, in Houston, Texas. Photo: Robin L Marshall (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

The former NFL quarterback has faced controversy throughout his career. Here is an in-depth look at Colin Kaepernick's net worth, including his earnings, sponsorships, lifestyle, and current activities.

Profile summary

Name Colin Kaepernick Date of birth November 3, 1987 Place of birth Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA Age 37 years old (as of December 2024) Zodiac sign Scorpio Nationality American Height 6'4" (193 cm) Ethnicity African-American Religion Christian Parents Heidi Russo (biological mother), Teresa and Rick Kaepernick (adoptive parents) Siblings Kyle Kaepernick (adoptive brother) Girlfriend Nessa Diab (long-term partner, not married) Net worth Estimated between $20 million and $22 million Social media Instagram, X (Twitter)

Colin Kaepernick's net worth

Estimates from Celebrity Net Worth, Essentially Sports, and Marca place Colin Kaepernick's net worth at $20 million to $22 million. His income is derived from his NFL salary, sponsorship deals, media businesses, and speaking engagements.

Colin Kaepernick's early career and NFL earnings

Born on November 3, 1987, Colin Kaepernick (aged 37 years old as of December 2024) first gained prominence as a quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers. He was picked in the second round in 2011 and became the team's starting quarterback in 2012, guiding them to the Super Bowl that year.

He signed a four-year rookie contract worth $5.1 million, which gave him a solid financial foundation. The contract included a $2.2 million signing bonus and $3.8 million guaranteed.

Colin Kaepernick in action against Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in 2014. Photo: Tom Lynn (modified by author)

Source: Original

Contract extension | 2014

Kaepernick cemented his status as a franchise quarterback in 2014 when he signed a six-year contract extension worth $126 million. This acquisition made headlines due to its size and structure, which comprised:

A $12.3 million signing bonus.

Annual escalating base salaries starting at $640,000 in the first year.

Up to $61 million in potential guarantees if he suffered a career-ending injury.

Despite the massive contract, Kaepernick earned only $39 million. This is because he chose to opt out of it in 2017 amid escalating controversies surrounding his protests and NFL politics.

However, throughout six seasons, he earned more than $43 million in salary alone. According to Forbes, he earned $14.3 million in 2016, which was his best year.

Settlement with the NFL | 2019

After filing a grievance against the NFL in 2017, alleging collusion to exclude him from the league due to his activism, Kaepernick reached a private settlement in 2019. He received about $10 million after legal fees were deducted from the payment.

Colin Kaepernick's Nike deal and endorsements

Kaepernick's endorsement deals have been critical in ensuring his financial stability post-NFL. His association with Nike, which began in 2011, gained traction in 2018 with a revolutionary campaign incorporating the phrase, "Believe in something. Even if it means sacrificing everything."

According to the New York Times, Nike won an Emmy for their "Dream Crazy" advertisement. The company's stock also soared in the days following the campaign's launch, increasing its value by more than $6 billion two weeks later.

A Nike billboard featuring a portrait of Colin Kaepernick mounted on top of a building in Union Square in San Francisco, California. Photo: Robert Alexander

Source: Getty Images

Nike's continuous sponsorship reportedly earns him millions of dollars every year, plus royalties from Kaepernick-branded items. Additional endorsement deals include:

Beats by Dre headphones

McDonald's

MusclePharm supplements

Colin Kaepernick's house

Colin Kaepernick owns a two-bedroom luxury property in New York City that he purchased for $3.21 million in July 2017. He listed the house for sale in April 2024 asking $3,450,000, states Realtor.com. At the time of writing, there are no records indicating the property has been sold.

What does Colin Kaepernick do for a living now?

Since leaving the NFL, Kaepernick has focused on activism, media initiatives, and endorsements. He co-founded the Know Your Rights Camp to empower poor youngsters.

Colin Kaepernick and Teresa Weatherspoon pose for a photo during round two game two of the 2024 WNBA Playoffs on October 1, 2024, in Brooklyn, New York. Photo: David L. Nemec

Source: Getty Images

Kaepernick has also ventured into media production, collaborating with Disney on a docuseries about his life. In 2020, he published a memoir under his own company, Kaepernick Publishing.

Lumi

In mid-2024, he launched Lumi, an AI platform designed to democratize storytelling. Lumi provides creators with the tools they need to autonomously produce, publish, and distribute their stories, both online and physically.

Who is Colin Kaepernick's wife?

Although not legally married, he has been in a long-term relationship with Nessa Diab. Born on May 6, 1981, in Southern California, Nessa Diab is a famous radio host and television personality.

Colin Kaepernick (L) and Nessa attend the Netflix Limited Series Colin In Black And White Special Screening at The Whitby Hotel on October 26, 2021, in New York City. Photo: Arturo Holmes

Source: Getty Images

Colin Kaepernick and Nessa Diab began dating in 2015 and welcomed their first child together in 2022.

Frequently asked questions

From his NFL pay to his unprecedented endorsement deals, his story exemplifies the power of resilience and commitment. Find the answers to some of the most prevalent questions.

How much does Colin Kaepernick make per year? According to Essentially Sports, Kaepernick makes an estimated monthly salary of more than $150,000, which equates to over $1.8 million per year.

According to Essentially Sports, Kaepernick makes an estimated monthly salary of more than $150,000, which equates to over $1.8 million per year. Has Colin Kaepernick been offered a job? According to CBS News, Kaepernick has shown an interest in returning to the NFL, but no team has formally signed him since 2017.

According to CBS News, Kaepernick has shown an interest in returning to the NFL, but no team has formally signed him since 2017. How much money did Colin Kaepernick make with Nike? While specific statistics are unknown, estimations indicate that Colin Kaepernick's Nike contract was worth millions of dollars every year.

Colin Kaepernick's net worth shows his financial achievements. Despite some backlash, he has successfully rebuilt himself as an activist, entrepreneur, and global star.

READ ALSO: C.J Stroud's contract details and salary: Key facts about his NFL deal

Briefly published an article about C.J. Stroud's contract details and salary. The NFL has introduced many new and interesting players in recent years, but few have been as interesting as Houston Texans quarterback C.J Stroud, who was voted the 2023 Offensive Rookie of the Year.

The former Ohio State quarterback inked a highly profitable deal with the Houston Texans, accruing a big fortune. Find out more about C.J. Stroud's contract details.

Source: Briefly News