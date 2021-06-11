The latest news surrounding the mother who allegedly gave birth to 10 children on Monday is that she has gone missing and the police have opened an investigation

Media reports indicate that the woman, identified as Gosiame Thamara Sithole, was last seen going to Esangweni Clinic in Tembisa

However, the Gauteng social development department claims she is not missing

The latest news regarding the mother of the alleged #Tembisa10 is that she has gone missing. Briefly News has learnt that the South African police have been alerted and a case missing person has been opened.

News24 earlier reported that a docket was opened at the Tembisa South police station on Thursday, however, the Gauteng social development department has since claimed she has not gone missing.

Health MEC has no idea about the mother

In the same story, eNCA reported that the Gauteng provincial government through Health MEC Nomathemba Mokgethi said the department cannot confirm whether Sithole gave birth to 10 children on Monday.

The births caused a massive storm on social media circles and some reports indicated that it was a new world record.

Correction made

Briefly News previously reported in this article that the Department of Social Development in Gauteng confirmed the births of the decuplets on Wednesday afternoon. However, no evidence about their existence has been provided to back up these claims.

According to a fact check by Lead Stories, the SA government released a statement on 8 June, calling for more information about the alleged decuplets and their mother. However, when Lead Stories reached out to the government, they could not provide them with an update on the trending news story.

"Lead Stories reached out to the South African Government Communications and Information System by email on June 14, 2021, to see if there had been any updates since the media release of June 8, and were informed that there is no update on the previous statement," a post on their website read.

On 15 June, Piet Rampedi, the journalist who originally broke the 'exclusive' story, shared a tweet with the statement by Tebogo Tsotetsi's family.

In the statement, the Tsotetsi family said that there are no decuplets born between Tebogo and the mother, Gosiame Sithole.

Take a look at the statement below:

Contradictory to the Tsotetsi family statement, Rampedi shared a video by the alleged mother. In the clip, which was filmed from an undisclosed location, she reacted to the Tsotetsi family's statement by slamming reports that she is missing.

Sithole also insisted that she did give birth to the 10 babies at the Steve Biko Academic Hospital. However, TimesLIVE reported on Tuesday that CEO of Pretoria's Steve Biko Academic Hospital, Dr Mathabo Mathebula, said that Sithole and the babies were not admitted there.

Thus far, no evidence such as photos has been made public to back up Sithole's claims that she gave birth to the record-breaking Tembisa 10.

