A multidisciplinary unit of law enforcement officials were on the lookout for the armed men after receiving a tipoff

Six suspects crashed into a pole after engaging in a shootout with law enforcement officials

South Africans loved waking up to the news that there were six fewer criminals in the country after the shootout

GERMISTON - Six would-be criminals have been killed following a shootout with law enforcement officials.

The suspects were fatally wounded after committing a cross-pavement robbery earlier today (September 7).

Law enforcement officials are cracking down on crime in the country and recently killed six robbers during a shootout in Germiston. Image: Roger Sedres/ @Abramjee (Twitter).

A cross-pavement robbery is when criminals intercept money as it is carried to a stationary armoured vehicle.

Suspects crash after shootout

Following information that a robbery would take place in the Germiston CBD, a multidisciplinary unit was looking for criminals.

The unit, which comprised various SAPS divisions, Gauteng traffic police airwing, CAP Specialised Operations, and others, then spotted the men driving erratically through the city centre and attempted to stop them.

The robbers shot at law enforcement officials, who then returned fire, causing the vehicle to crash into a pole. Six men were killed during the altercation, while a seventh was injured.

Officers also seized an AK 47 rifle, four handguns and the cash trolley.

Mzansi full of praise for thwarted robbery

Social media users commended the work done by the law enforcement officials, saying it was great news for a Saturday morning.

@Mudifho001 said he loved to read such news on the weekend:

“Things we love to see especially on weekends. You are on the right track now.”

@hamfruis added that it was refreshing news:

“Such refreshing for a Saturday to hear such news. Well done to all units involved.”

@RNaidoo noted that Gauteng was finally emulating KZN:

“Lovely scene for a Saturday. Competition has started between KZN and Gauteng, but Gauteng has a lot of catching up to do. 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽”

Those sentiments were echoed by @Tso_slee, who said:

“Gauteng SAPS slowly learning from their KZN counterparts.

@StHonorable congratulated all those involved:

“Good riddance and well done to our law enforcement.”

6 murder suspects killed in KZN

The South African Police Service are taking a no-nonsense approach to crime and criminals in general.

SAPS recently shot dead six men who were wanted for murder in the province, Briefly News reported.

The suspects opened fire after police officers attempted to apprehend them and were killed in the shootout.

