KwaZulu-Natal's South African Police Service confirmed to Briefly News that 15 suspects who robbed a jewellery store in Phoenix escaped

The incident happened over the weekend in which the men stormed the shop and, armed with AK47 assault rifles, robbed the store

After an intense shootout between the police and the suspects, they escaped, and Colonel Robert Netshiunda said they had a lead

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, covered police investigations and court cases at Daily Sun for over three years.

Robbers escaped after hitting a jewellery store in Phoenix. Images: @Abramjee

Source: Twitter

PHOENIX, KWAZULU-NATAL — 15 men armed with AK47 rifles stormed a jewellery store in Phoenix in KwaZulu-Natal, got into a gunfight with the police, and got away.

Armed men rob Phoenix store

According to @Abramjee's tweet, Reaction Unit South Africa was called to the scene of the crime at the Phoenix Plaza. When the reaction officers arrived, they were attacked. A gunfight ensued, followed by a car chase. The suspects managed to evade the cops and RUSA, injuring a bystander and a police officer in the process.

SAPS speaks to Briefly News

SAPS's spokesperson in KZN, Lieutenant Colonel Robert Netshiunda, told Briefly News that no suspects were arrested. He said the police had a lead, but it was too early to share more information with the media.

View the clip here:

South Africans call on Mkhwanazi

Netizens commenting on the incident expressed their trust in KZN's commissioner, Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

Salasa said:

"It's just a matter of time before KZN does what they do best."

Monde Klaas said:

"I'm not even bothered. I trust Mkhwanazi and his crew."

Sibongile said:

"They are risk-takers. I'd never with a commissioner like Mkhwanazi in the province."

Mnguni said:

"He's coming for them one by one."

Mongwe Nyathi said:

"They have activated General Mkhwanazi to attack."

