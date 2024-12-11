Jay-Z’s Alleged Son Breaks Silence Amid Assault Scandal, Demands Answers: “He Continues to Deflect”
- A man has come forward with claims that he is Jay-Z's illegitimate child from a previous relationship
- He reacted to Hov's assault scandal, saying he was disappointed and needed answers both for his family and alleged victims
- Peeps compared the pair's photos and were stunned at their resemblance, with many urging Hov to take a paternity test
It looks like Jay-Z may have way more than 99 Problems after his alleged son came out from the shadows to address their paternity drama.
Jay-Z's alleged son speaks out
For over a decade, a man has been trying to prove that he is Jay-Z's illegitimate son from a fling from the 90s.
31-year-old Rymir Satterthwaite broke his silence amid his alleged father's scandal, where he and Diddy are accused of assaulting a then 13-year-old girl in 2000.
According to the DailyMail, Rymir claimed to be disappointed over Jay-Z's attitude in addressing the allegations, saying he has been treated with the same arrogance for over a decade:
"If Mr Carter values honour and protecting children, as he claims in his letter, he should step forward with transparency. But he continues to deflect and avoid.
"Despite my efforts, Mr Carter has never once written a letter to me to address these claims - whether to deny or acknowledge paternity."
The news received worldwide coverage over the years as both Rymir and his late mom, Wanda, attempted to prove that Hov was, in fact, his father.
Sadly, it was met with ridicule from fans and the rapper himself, who would often taunt his alleged son and baby mama in his songs.
Peeps react to Jay-Z's alleged son's claims
Netizens got a closer look at Rymir and are convinced that he may be Jay-Z's son after all:
Fargo_Argentino was convinced:
"That's his twin. Give that boy the DNA test!"
najvhs trolled:
"Jay-Z has a whole lot more than just 99 problems."
HalalHaramBAE was curious:
"Why was it hard to take a DNA test all these years? He’s definitely lying on his son."
shannonazusa was stunned:
"Oh, he definitely looks like him."
RN_Garner said:
"He looks just like Jay-Z."
Tina Knowles blasted for "betraying" Jay-Z
In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Tina Knowles liking a post about Jay-Z and Diddy's assault case.
Though she claimed to have been hacked at the time, nobody believed her and claimed she may know more than she's letting on.
