Njelic is topping social media trends after his alleged ex-girlfriend aired their dirty laundry

The musician is being accused of abuse, and his former partner went online to reveal spicy details of their relationship

Mzansi is stunned by the revelations as many question the lady on why she stayed in the relationship

Njelic's ex aired their dirty laundry and exposed his alleged abusive tendencies. Images: njelic_sa

Source: Instagram

Yoh! Rumour has it Njelic is not an angel after all, as his former partner accused him of abuse.

Njelic's ex-girlfriend calls him out

It appears that no celebrity is without their skeletons, and Njelic's just so happened to be exposed live on the timeline.

The Wamuhle hitmaker is being accused of abuse by his ex-girlfriend, Rich Girl Nokuthula, who aired their dirty laundry during an Instagram livestream revealing the instances her ex would raise his hand at her:

"I went to go squat in a vaskom, and he hit me in that vaskom, and I kept quiet."

Not only that, but Nokuthula alleges that the lifestyle Njelic portrays online is not his reality. She claims that the houses and cars he's often seen in are, in fact, hers and her family's, meanwhile; he lives in a backroom.

According to screenshots from gossipmonger, izidabazabantu, Nokuthula went on to drag her ex for exposing her alleged alcohol problem:

"He said, 'Don't date an alcoholic,' I say, 'Don't date an abuser.' Let me expose you for your behaviour with your hands. Every chance you feel insecure, you and your hands are very active."

This comes after Njelic sent a scathing message to Musa Khawula for the ill commentary he often shares about celebs:

Mzansi weighs in on Njelic drama

Netizens gave the couple a bombastic side-eye and shared their thoughts on their rocky relationship:

leesmakeez posted:

"He’s sick for abusing her, but the things she’s trashing him about are all things she stayed around for, and she chose to date him."

boitumeloramak suspected:

"They are so toxic. I know very well they won’t leave each other anytime soon."

PeloMoremi said:

"This is the person you said you loved and chose to be in a relationship with. You had zero problems with the backroom and vaskom, but now that things are not good, you want to sing to the world?"

Source: Briefly News