JazziQ's alleged victim recently broke her silence about the harassment she endured

Ngcebo Mcobothi spoke about being bullied by the DJ and his friends, demanding an apology

Her followers were heartbroken by the ordeal and sent comforting words as she came to terms with what happened

Ngcebo Mcobothi says JazziQ and his friends tormented her after the harassment incident. Images: ngcebomcobothi_, mrjazziq

Source: Instagram

It appears that JazziQ's alleged victim is not yet done speaking about the harassment she endured and recently shared some new details.

Ngcebo Mcobothi shades JazziQ

The harassment drama involving Ngcebo Hlengiwe Mcobothi and JazziQ may have died down, but Mcobothi is not done speaking.

Briefly News previously covered the details surrounding the alleged incident at the YFM offices, where the DJ reportedly forced himself on the mother of one.

Speaking on the backlash from JazziQ's friends and supporters who painted her a liar and clout-chaser, the content creator says they later walked with their tails between their legs after being served with a letter:

"It’s funny how much drama that guy and his friends put me through. All those threats and podcasts demanding apologies and all that stuff just to create noise and distort the reality, only for them to be sent a letter, then it was crickets; never heard from them since."

Despite his statement denying the allegations, JazziQ never spoke more about the incident:

Mzansi reacts to Ngcebo Hlengiwe Mcobothi's post

Netizens felt sorry for Ngcebo and are glad she is healing from the ordeal:

aseisheated said:

"I’m so sorry you went through that, love."

DaDyneedDollaz wrote:

"God will speak for you. Some wars are just not for us to fight, but the truth always reveals itself in the end."

AnastasiMokgobu threw shade at Robot Boii's statement:

"I don’t know if it’s related, but that other guy was removed from the podcast after the explanation that didn’t make sense. Even before that, the boss called him to explain what happened and his excuse was the friend released a statement. He was clearly lying."

bigbackP wrote:

"I never stopped believing you."

Cynthia14707794 posted:

"I'm glad you didn't give up, sthandwa sam, just know you have a lot of people behind you."

Leeray_B added:

"I’m sorry you had to go through all of that."

Itumeleng Bokaba speaks on Nota Baloyi incident

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Itumeleng Bokaba's statement addressing netizens' comments about what happened between her and Nota Baloyi.

The singer said that though she couldn't go into detail about what happened, she was not lying.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News