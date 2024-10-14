Itumeleng Bokaba recently spoke out about her traumatic incident with Nota Baloyi

The singer spoke about being painted as a liar after taking her alleged abuser to court and garnered support online

Meanwhile, it appears some netizens still aren't convinced by her story and poked holes in her allegations

Itumeleng Bokaba says she faced criticism for speaking out about Nota Baloyi. Image: Mbalie707

Source: Twitter

Itumeleng Bokaba has finally addressed her incident with Nota Baloyi and had social media asking more questions.

What happened between Itumeleng Bokaba and Nota Baloyi?

In the weeks following Itumeleng Bokaba's allegations that Nota Baloyi assaulted her, the Mayibabo singer is finally ready to talk about the incident.

According to several leaked WhatsApp conversations between the pair, Nota apparently forced himself on Itumeleng, who confronted him in several texts about what he did before opening a case.

Twitter (X) user MDN News shared a video of Itumeleng speaking about being painted as a liar:

"I'm coming to terms with the fact that not everybody has to like me. I wouldn't have opened a criminal case if something criminal didn't happen.

"If they don't prosecute, don't assume there was a lie; sometimes it's because there's not enough evidence. I'm going to tell my story from beginning to end, but I cannot predict what the outcome will be. All I know is that I'm not telling a lie.

"I'll continue being the goofy self that I've been. You tried to take that away from me. You tried to make me afraid; it's not gonna happen. I'm gonna continue living my life; you won't stop me."

Mzansi weighs in on Itumeleng Bokaba's video

Netizens aren't convinced and are under the impression that Itumeleng is trying to ruin Nota's career:

malema_pk said:

"You can tell when a woman is lying."

lance_lotsome wrote:

"It’s a drama to her, not to the man you are trying to destroy."

Oracle5152 dragged Itumeleng:

"These clout-chasing slay queens are the reason why real victims aren’t believed. Look at her being shameless."

Cheez_1011 was stunned:

"Imagine referring to such a situation as 'drama.'"

x_flavor_x posted:

"She doesn't sound like a person who got violated; she's enjoying this moment of being in the spotlight."

Meanwhile, others took Itumeleng's side and hoped she gets justice:

lm_wu defended Itumeleng:

"Only the two of them know what happened; we hope the truth prevails. She may be laughing, but we don’t know what she is dealing with."

malema_pk said:

"The obsessive ideation that men can be falsely accused of rape is a sick form of victim-blaming that generously offers men the presumption of innocence but posits that women’s experiences of sexual abuse can be questioned because of the presumption of guilt."

Nota Baloyi cries in jail

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Nota Baloyi crying in jail.

This was after he had an assault case opened against him, and his tears sparked mixed reactions online.

