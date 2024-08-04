Nokuthula Manonga, sister to Bob and Don Manonga, recently went viral on X after posting an Instagram video addressing her haters

Nokuthula Manonga expressed frustration with people's jealousy because he has a successful father

Nokuthula Manonga was candid about how she feels when people compare themselves to her being well-off

Nokuthula Manonga, Bob and Don Manonga's sibling went viral for venting in a video. In the video, Nokuthula Manonga, also rumoured to be amapiano musician Njelic's girlfriend, expressed her frustration with people always talking about her successful father.

Rich kid and Njelic's alleged girlfriend, Nokuthula Manonga, made a video venting about being judged for being rich. Image: @euphacia / @njelix_sa

Source: Instagram

Nokuthula Manonga opened up about her perception of her wealthy life. Peeps discussed Nokuthula Manonga's complaints in the viral video.

Nokuthula Manonga details lavish lifestyle

Nokuthula Manonga's video, reposted by , went viral. In the video, she said that people should stop comparing her wealth to their own and that she is done apologizing for having a successful father.

She listed some of the things she has enjoyed in life, including a four-room house at 17, a Porsche at 19, chefs and more spoils. Nokuthula also said she and her 11 siblings are well taken care of, and she only relies on her dad. Watch the video below:

Who is Nokuthula Manonga's father?

Many people commented on her father Dr B.J Manonga, the executive chairman of Clear Choicebuilders. People speculated about Nokuthula Manonga's wealth.

@NormaMansoor commented:

"I get you . However Humble yourself precious child . Or God will humble you."

@muhammad_amiras said:

"She said your plate maybe has maotwana. But I love maotwana."

@EuSou_Gali joked:

"Aowa founelang Bob a tsyele ngwana phone."

@Chris_Exfail wrote:

"The strange thing about South africa is a person born into wealth is made to feel guilty, it's not something to be proud of, it's something to be hidden.. Privilege a word thats an expression of gratitude is now a dirty word. It's the spirit of Cain, the deadly sin of envy."

@zandity_ commented:

"Who's child is this? ok babygirl siyakuxolela now go back to chawing your father's money wena swirrie."

Shamiso Mosaka opens up about using public transport

Briefly News previously reported that Shamiso Mosaka recently revealed that she had never used a taxi before, which left Mzansi looking at her and her money differently.

Shamiso Mosaka recently joined the cast of the new Showmax show, Born Into Fame, alongside Robbie Malinga Jr and Arthur Mafokane's kids, AJ and Owami.

The show gives Mzansi a look into the lives of celebrity children, and it also shows how differently these kids grew up compared to lower and middle-class South Africans.

