Lerato Kganyago Exposes Disturbing Comments From Mzansi Women Over Chidimma Adetshina Saga
- Lerato Kganyago recently exposed social media bullies who bashed her online
- The DJ was dragged for supporting Chidimma Adetshina, with several women going for her fertility issues
- Mzansi was disappointed at the comments Lerato received, while some netizens couldn't be bothered by the disturbing statements
Lerato Kganyago posted a video exposing the women who attacked her online over her stance on the Chidimma Adetshina saga.
Lerato Kganyago buts haters on blast
After she voiced her support for Chidimma Adetshina in the ongoing Miss South Africa saga, Lerato Kganyago unsuspectingly opened the floodgates to cyberbullying, later forcing her to deactivate her Twitter (X) account.
The radio personality, who was recently announced as one of the judges for Miss SA, was bashed by social media users, with others hurling rather distasteful comments at her.
In a video posted by X user MDN News, LKG highlighted Women's Month and read the hateful comments she received from other ladies, with some picking at her fertility issues:
"I'm celebrating Women's Month, and I wanna celebrate my fellow sisters. Sis Ncwele said to me, 'No wonder she has no kids.' I'm celebrating her today."
"Mama ka Seven says, 'Lerato is going to blame her fertility treatment for her skin tone; cook her.'"
Mzansi weighs in on Lerato Kganyago's video
Netizens were shocked beyond words at the hurtful things Lerato was told by other women:
bathonghlatsee said:
"Women using fertility issues as a way to attack other women are evil."
naomi_kt was stunned:
"They spew such bad hate just because someone doesn’t share the same views as them."
Yolly16680 was heartbroken:
"This was really heartbreaking to watch; we should do better as women."
Meanwhile, it appears some netizens weren't moved by the hateful comments:
Miz_Ruraltarain said:
"So Lerato Kganyago is doing this because she wants pity from us."
Evidence_Shongw wrote:
"We don’t care, she messed up."
nicksta_napo posted:
"She should have kept quiet; nobody was gonna come at her."
Nota Baloyi drags Lerato Kganyago
In an earlier report, Briefly News shared Nota Baloyi's comments about Lerato Kganyago's sanitary pads business.
This was after the radio personality revealed that she was not getting support from her community.
Source: Briefly News
Moroba Moroeng (Entertainment editor) Moroba Moroeng is an entertainment writer at Briefly News and a University of Johannesburg alumni (Public Relations and Communications, 2018). She was the content manager and, later, editor for HipHop Africa, where she honed her proofreading, leadership, and content management skills. Having begun her career as a content writer for Slikour OnLife, Moroba has over four years of experience as a writer specialising in music journalism and entertainment. She joined Briefly News in 2023 and passed a set of training courses by the Google News Initiative. Email: moroba.moroeng@briefly.co.za