Metro FM radio presenter Lerato Kganyago stunned many netizens with her recent revelation

In a video posted by the news and gossip page MDNews, Lerato believed that she could race like Sha'Carri Richardson at the Olympic Games

Many netizens on social media mentioned that she is seeking attention and that if they say anything, she'll cry victim

Lerato Kganyago said she can race like the Olympic champion Sha'Carri. Image: @leratokganyago

Source: Instagram

Lerato Kganyago has trended once again on social media after a viral video of her comparing herself with world champion athlete Sha'Carri Richardson went viral.

Lerato Kganyago believes she can race just like Sha'Carri Richardson

The South African radio personality and DJ Lerato Kganyago seems to like it when the attention is shifted to her on social media. After the drama of deactivating her Twitter (X) account following her defence for the Miss SA finalist Vanessa Chidimma Adetshina.

Recently, a video of the star disclosed that she can compete at the Olympic Games just like the renowned world champion USA athlete Sha'Carri Richardson. The news and gossip page MDNews posted the clip on their Twitter (X) page and wrote:

"Lerato Kganyago believes she can race like Sha'Carri Richardson."

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Lerato Kganyago's claim

Shortly after the star's video went viral, many netizens reacted to her revelation. See some of the comments below:

@AkanimiltonM said:

"When we talk she’ll start crying."

@__ThapeloM commented:

"She wants to trend and start crying again."

@Kamo96BucsBABY questioned:

"Is it me or she's really losing her mind?"

@therealxolo commented:

"She is moving weird now I don't know why."

@DollyBy2 responded:

"She's always seeking attention this one and when she got it she will cry!"

@LifeOfASigma replied:

"This one likes to start things and then cry victim when people deal with her."

Nota Baloyi drags Lerato Kganyago

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared Nota Baloyi's comments about Lerato Kganyago's sanitary pads business.

This was after the radio personality revealed that she was not getting support from her community.

