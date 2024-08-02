The controversial Nota Baloyi recently called out the South African radio personality Lerato Kganyago

This was after Lerato spoke about the lack of support she was getting from people about her sanitary pads

Nota Baloyi blasted her for not manufacturing them in SA and using small businesses to advertise them

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Nota Baloyi blasted Lerato Kganyago on social media. Image: @lavidanota, @leratokganyago

Source: Instagram

It can only be the controversial Nota Baloyi to call out many celebrities about how they do business in Mzansi.

Nota Baloyi blasts Lerato Kganyago's sanitary business

The South African radio personality and DJ Lerato Kganyago is facing a lot of heat on social media after she defended the Miss SA finalist Vanessa Chidimma Adetshina.

Recently, the controversial music executive Nota Baloyi called her out regarding her sanitary pads business. This was after the Metro FM star opened up about the lack of support she gets from Black communities during her interview with DJ Fresh on his podcast WAW What A Week.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

On his Twitter (X) page, Nota blasted the star for not manufacturing in South Africa and not producing unique products. He further accused her of not getting local companies to advertise her brand or even support other small businesses, yet she wants the black community to support her business.

He wrote:

"You don’t manufacture in SA, no unique products, won’t use local companies to advertise your business, you don’t support small businesses but you want black people to support your scam because you’re black meanwhile you’re a DJ and state employee!"

See the tweet below:

Nota Baloyi accuses AKA of being broke

Briefly News previously reported on Nota accusing AKA of being broke after the deceased rapper's house was revealed to be a rental.

Nota Baloyi is at it again, making serious accusations. The music executive weighed in on AKA's Bryanston house controversy. According to Sunday World, the Company rapper didn't own the house but was renting it for R40 000 per month. His landlord reportedly asked his family to remove his furniture after his death, and online users shared their heated views, including Nota.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News