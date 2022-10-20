Thuli Phongolo Buys New Home, Says She Wants Dogs and Fans Celebrate With Her by Offering Breed Suggestions
- Thuli Phongolo announced that she got a new house, and many people reacted to her good news
- The South African actress celebrated reaching such a huge milestone, and her fans joined in with messages on the socials
- Thuli and her supporters happily discussed which type of pet you should get for her new property, while others had jokes
Thuli Phongolo celebrated a huge achievement. The media personality was thrilled when she shared her excitement about her newly purchased home.
Thuli's supporters came out in droves to congratulate her. Some of her fans had jokes about coming to work for her just for a chance to me to the star.
Thuli Phongolo celebrates her new place
ZAlebs reports that Thuli Phongolo took to Twitter to tell people she has a new house. The TV star wrote:
"I can’t wait to get puppies to move in with me at my new home! My heart is already pumping custard!"
People congratulated her on the purchase. Others were more focused on giving her suggestions for what dogs she should get.
@88mabilisa commented:
"Congratulations are in order."
@Spha59 commented:
"Here are Maltese puppies."
@UncleTeighza commented:
"Can I please be your garden boy?"
@lungs99 joked:
"So did I miss the invite or you moved to our place?"
@rationale_m commented:
"Congratulations ❤️"
Briefly News previously reported that Former Generations: The Legacy actress Thulisile Phongolo's social media opinions often land her in hot water.
On Twitter, Thuli talked about her first-world problems. The DJ admitted that she hardly looks at price tags and wants to stop because of South Africa's unstable economy.
Even though Phongolo added that she is working on her problem and will try to improve, Mzansi peeps dragged her.
