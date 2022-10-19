A stunning social media influencer took to the socials to celebrate graduating from Rhodes University

The lady has a large following on Twitter and has thousands of subscribers on her YouTube channel about her life

Peeps across the country commended the gorgeous woman on her accomplishment and showered her with congratulations

A stunning social media influencer celebrated graduating from Rhodes University on the socials and received praise from many Mzansi peeps who were happy for her.

A stunning social media influence graduated from Rhodes University, drawing praise from SA netizens.

@Nessa_Padi has quite the following on Twitter, where she posted her lovely snaps, so much so that even Tito Mboweni follows her. The stunner also received many compliments on how pretty she looked.

Vanessa has over 70 thousand followers on the platform and receives thousands of likes on the content she posts, primarily about her life. Her YouTube channel follows a similar style. She posts vlogs about what she gets up to in her day-to-day life.

The outfit she wore to her graduation was quite stunning, too, as it went very well with her gown. Vanessa also takes up the rank of the many women graduates in South Africa, who, according to Independent Online, make up the bulk of graduates in the country.

South Africans were seriously proud of her and gave her wonderful compliments. See the comments below:

@Looos_M said:

"Yho you’re so gorgeous."

@TerrenceSitheb1 mentioned:

"Congratulations, fantastic work, beautiful."

@rodogonza_ commented:

"Congratulations on your graduation, I wish you much success in this new stage in which you begin your professional career. May the Goddess of Victory always be with you, hugs!"

@_sibongileh posted:

"Sooo gorgeous. Congratulations beautiful."

@KgothatsoMabit3 shared:

"Congratulations, first frame see you threw that I love you sign. We love you too"

@iam_badbad said:

"Bathong frame 3 lona."

@lajacqua commented:

"O berekile! Congratulations "

@__Olerato mentioned:

"One thing about mom? Gorgeous."

