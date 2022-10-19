A strong military aircraft technician part of the South African National Defence Force has opened up about her journey

Sergeant Rofhiwa Luruli Majova from Limpopo noted that while there were dangers associated with her job, she would continue to be brave

Commenting on a Facebook post that honoured her story, commenters noted that they were impressed by the strong lady

A female military aircraft technician for the South African National Defence Force (SANDF), Sergeant Rofhiwa Luruli Majova, has opened up about her passion for her profession.

Sergeant Rofhiwa Luruli Majova notes that she's in the zone when she serves. Image: SA National Defence Force/Facebook.

The sergeant currently serves as an aircraft technician on the Rooivalk Attack Helicopter, where she conducts maintenance.

The strong woman from Limpopo, who holds an NQF level six in electrical engineering, joined the force in 2011 and noted that her job could be scary sometimes.

In an online profile on the SANDF’s Facebook page, Rofhiwa said that the first time she was deployed to the Democratic Republic of Congo, she was terrified:

“I doubted my decision to deploy, and I doubted whether I would cope outside of the comfort of what I know at home.

“In 2019, on deployment, I truly understood what it meant to serve and defend my country, even at the risk of my own life.”

The courageous lady’s resilience also led her to compete in the Fittest Soldier Competition, with the fierce woman holding the record for the 20-kilometre walk.

Sergeant Rofhiwa said that despite the challenges, she was proud to serve her country as part of the SANDF family.

Commenting on the Facebook post that honoured her story, many peeps expressed how proud they were of the brave woman:

Ethel Lemmetjies said:

“Go big, comrade. Inspire our youth and everyone who sees your good work.”

Linda Magnussen added:

“Congratulations! You’ve made us proud!”

Nelufule Ndi Nne reacted:

“Proud of you, classmate.”

