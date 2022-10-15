Siphesihle Ndaba looked radiant in her regalia as she posed for her graduation pictures outside the institution

The Gomora actress filled in her followers on all her social media pages that she just got her degree

Her fans were surprised by her achievement as she portrays a hardcore gangster on the show Gomora

Siphesihle Ndaba celebrates obtaining her second degree. Image: @ceecee_ndaba

Source: Twitter

Siphesihle Ndaba graduated with an honours degree from the prestigious Rhodes University and did so in style.

The actress from the popular telenovela Gomora proved that she's unlike the troubled Mazet character that she brings to life for TV. She captioned her stunning graduation pictures by asking:

"I’m two degrees hotter. How’s the temperature on that side?"

According to News2 24, Ndaba obtained a Bachelor of Social Science Degree in Psychology, Economics and Dramatic Arts as her first qualification. When asked about her special day, Ndaba said:

"Graduation about celebrating your academics, but I think the beauty of graduation is when all of your classmates gather in one space, and we are celebrating having gone through a lot, because studying is amazing but it's also a very tough thing to go through."

The actress is no stranger to getting the best education, she attended the Oprah Winfrey Leadership Academy for Girls from Grade 10, and it seems she continues to reach for excellence.

Have a look at her post below:

Comments from her fans are below:

@Sasha_Bankz_ asked:

"Wena you still have time to study after stealing cars, Mazet?"

@6f7bb7d3f152457 said:

"Congratulations MaZ. Beautiful and smart. Usebenzile girl. You managed to balance work with your studies. Siyaku halalisela."

@TVstrictly mentioned:

"There’s nobody sexier than an intelligent educated woman. Congratulations, MaNdaba."

@Lesley__KG shared:

"Mazet, the last time I checked, Mam'Sonto was helping you to get your matric. You pushed baby girl, congrats."

@khulumakahle tweeted:

"One day, you will be Dr Ndaba, I promise you."

@SimphiweWells commented:

"Congratulations Mam'Sonto's last-born."

@EGBAREDANTEDANI posted:

"Congrats! The temperature is more than hot over there where you are, more. More wins!"

