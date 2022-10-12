A fashion designer celebrated opening a new store with a post on the socials motivating peeps to achieve their dreams

Starting an independent business is a difficult feat that comes with many challenges, but it is highly respected

The motivational post was championed by peeps who were proud of her achievement and inspiring words

A fashion designer took to the socials to celebrate her new business's opening and give her followers words of encouragement.

A talented fashion designer opened a store and encouraged peeps to chase their dreams. Images: Msa Vàĺèñtia Nxasana/ Facebook

Source: Facebook

Msa Vàĺèñtia Nxasana uploaded a cute snap of her with the store keys and fashionable clothes in the background. The Facebook post also came with a lengthy caption in Zulu that read:

"See now , Anyone who undermines you about your dreams whether your girlfriend or boyfriend or your family “listen” don’t mind them. Do what makes sense to you. Dreams are coming true guys. Even people support you when you know your story."

The creative also has lovely dresses and clothing items peppered throughout her account, some of which can be seen in the new store. She also gave out the address of the store as well as its operating hours.

Mzansi peeps were quick to congratulate the ambitious woman on her success. See the responses below:

Nosipho KamaMsomi Manyoni said:

"Congratulations sis keep up the amazing work "

Zamaswazi KaMadlula Hlela commented:

"Woooow syabonga sthandwa kwaze kwalula, Siyeza njengemvula Congratulations keep up the good work❤️"

Mbalenhle Ntetha said:

"Congratulations sisi ♥️ This is beautiful."

Sithembile Memela mentioned:

"Yhooooo I saw God with your life Msa. When I think last year this time where you were. Congratulations oe. Up, open, sparkle "

Esethu Mthethwa posted:

"Congratulations sthandwa sam I'm so happy for you ❤️"

Slindile Ngubane Magudulela shared:

"Absolutely gorgeous congratulations "

Siphokazi Manci commented:

"Listen and close your ears if you want to succeed "

Carol Nomusa Noh Dladla mentioned:

"Congratulations sister you are going far in life "

