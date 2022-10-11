An honest man's hustle of furniture-making inspired peeps on the socials, which made them salute him

Small businesses and talents are what a lot of South Africans use to make a living, and some folks, like the hardworking gent, are quite talented at it

Mzansi's netizens came together to show love to the handyman for his dedication and encouraged him to keep up the good work

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

An honest man's hustle of furniture making inspired folks across the socials to pursue their talents. People across Mzansi also saluted him for his determination and encouragement.

A hardworking and honest man's hustle of making furniture motivated peeps to follow their talent, drawing salutes from SA. Images: Thembinkosi Manqele/ Facebook

Source: Facebook

Thembinkosi Manqele shared his motivational video on Facebook, where several people also started to talk about their talents. The stimulating video was accompanied by an equally stimulating caption:

"People will tell you to wait until you're perfect. Who said kumele sibe perfect ‍♂️ Post your unpolished talent somebody will see and help you la odinga khona usizo."

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

The multitalented man also doubles as a gospel singer and has quite a substantial following on the popular platform. Many South Africans rely on their skills and talents to get by, seeing that there aren't many opportunities job opportunities in the country.

Peeps nationwide commended him for his encouraging words and talent. See the responses below:

Sibusiso Solomon said:

"Keep up the good work! God bless the work of your handa "

Mpumie Lesele commented:

"Muhle umsebenzi wakho keep up the amazing work."

Veliswa Mdleleni mentioned:

"Actually, it's OK to fall down, it means awuhlelanga nje you are pushing forward. Keep up the good work."

Funiwe Hendricks shared:

"Thank you For your words of encouragement "

Anna Gopane posted:

"True. Am doing that, I even share how I accomplish the outcome."

Aphilile Zanele asked:

"Greetings, sir... Do you hire?"

Othawam Hlubikazi Dlamkile said:

"Where are you base?"

Sbusiso Zikode commented:

"Absolutely amazing."

Video shows man drinking booze from the ground using his mouth, Mzansi peeps left amused and appalled

In another story, Briefly News previously reported that video footage of a man getting down on all four limbs to get a drink of some spilled alcohol has Mzansi netizens divided, with some amused and others appalled.

The clip was posted on the Mzansi Live Facebook page and shows what appears to be alcohol dumped on a roadside, supposedly from an overturned delivery truck.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News