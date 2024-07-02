Influencer, Shamiso Mosaka recently spoke about her experience with public transport

The famous media personality claims she has never been in a taxi a day in her life

Mzansi was baffled and wondered how rich Shamiso's family was if she had never gone through the taxi phase

Shamiso Mosaka recently revealed that she had never used a taxi before, which left Mzansi looking at her and her money differently.

Shamiso Mosaka gets real about public transport

Shamiso Mosaka recently joined the cast of the new Showmax show, Born Into Fame, alongside Robbie Malinga Jr and Arthur Mafokane's kids, AJ and Owami.

The show gives Mzansi a look into the lives of celebrity children, and it also shows how differently these kids grew up compared to lower and middle-class South Africans.

With that in mind, netizens got the shock of their lives when Shamiso revealed that she had never used taxis a day in her life.

The influencer, who is the daughter of veteran broadcaster, Azania Mosaka, may have been kicked out of a plane once but claims she has never said "After robot" before, thus raising questions about how long her money is.

Mzansi weighs in on Shamiso's claims

Netizens are stunned and began questioning how wealthy Shamiso's family really is:

TheGyal_ asked:

"Who keeps driving her around 'cause she can’t even drive?"

__ThapeloM said:

"They have money, yerrre!"

JTeishi was curious:

"Who are her parents?"

CastleLarger wasn't convinced:

"There's not one black person that has never been in a taxi-like vehicle in Southy, not one. Whether it's for private or public use, everyone with my skin tone has used it."

SLICKB0Y joked:

"Being a South African and never been in a taxi? Mandela really paid for our sins."

_NombuleloM said:

"This is why I want to be reborn into a rich and famous family."

____justsihle was stunned:

"What do you mean you’ve never been in a taxi? Like, not once?"

