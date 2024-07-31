A relentless woman was celebrated for her ambition on Facebook

The relentless lady started waiting tables at Spur to make some money.

An ambitious woman repeatedly chose her dreams. Following her dream path, Noluthando Ndabezitha worked at Spur as a waiter, trying to make ends meet.

The dreamer then found a new job at Pick n Pay, where she served as a customer consultant. During her foundation phase, she gathered different skills to help her life's structure thrive every season.

Today, Ndabezitha has reached her goal and made a difference in people's lives. In 2022, the young attorney helped dissolve a marriage and caught the eyes of Mzansi men with her enchanting appearance.

A page on Facebook posted a bit about Ndabezitha's excellence and captioned it:

"From a Spur waitress, PnP customer consultant to an Attorney, Noluthando Ndabezitha. Truly inspirational."

Netizens reacted to the inspiring story of a relentless woman

Mzansi was inspired by the hardworking lady and made the post viral with 86K likes, 1.2K comments and 1.3K shares.

Netizens share their thoughts in the comments:

@Dan Class felt proud of the ambitious lady:

"Perseverance is the key to success in everything you do ,God bless you girl. You keep going even when it's tough."

@Teko Elias felt inspired:

"Well done dear you made me alive again keep on shining and motivating us."

@Teko Elias simply shared:

"Very interesting."

