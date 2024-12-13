Minnie Dlamini expressed her appreciation to Lebo M after the Los Angeles premiere of Mufasa: The Lion King

The actress thanked Lebo in a heartfelt note for allowing her to work beside him and make her childhood dreams come true

She flooded her timeline with photos from the premiere and had followers green with envy

Minnie Dlamini thanked Lebo M for entrusting her with a huge opportunity. Images: minniedlamini, thereallebo_m

Source: Instagram

Minnie Dlamini penned a heartfelt letter to Lebo M for giving her the opportunity of a lifetime.

Minnie Dlamini appreciates Lebo M

The premiere of Mufasa: The Lion King was a star-studded event, graced with South African and Hollywood a-listers keen to watch how the show came together, and Minnie Dlamini was among them.

The Love Never Lies host beamed in a stunning turquoise gown and rubbed shoulders with some of the biggest stars, from Thuso Mbedu to the dashing Aaron Pierre, and got to capture each moment with some stunning snaps.

Reflecting on the night, Minnie thanked Lebo M for the opportunity to document his journey as a producer, saying it was an honour:

"Not only did you make my childhood dreams come true by letting me share your light at the #Mufasa LA premiere, but getting to work with you as a producer documenting your life and journey is such an honour. Thank you, Mr M, for believing in me."

The controversial ladies' man responded to Minnie with as much enthusiasm:

"Bless and much love. You are the real deal, and I’m proud to commence this journey with you."

This comes months after Boity Thulo penned a thank you note to Lebo for inviting her to the film's 30th anniversary:

Mzansi shows love to Minnie Dlamini

Netizens gushed at Minnie and couldn't get enough of how stunning she looked at the premiere:

vintagenation_za said:

"You fit right into that world."

didintle_khunou wrote:

"Yes! You look exquisite!"

crownjewelssa admitted:

"I'm so jealous that you got to meet Seth!"

luminous_lucidity posted:

"They were all so lucky to have you in Hollywood."

swiftsafrica showed love to Minnie:

"You look so beautiful, Minnie."

sphemzimela added:

"You fit in perfectly, MaDlamini."

Minnie Dlamini throws son epic party

In more Minnie Dlamini updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to the media personality's dinosaur-themed birthday party for her son.

Minnie pulled out all the stops to ensure that her little boy had the time of his life, and her followers crowned her Mom of the Year.

Source: Briefly News