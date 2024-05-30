Boity Thulo showed gratitude to Lebo M for inviting her to The Lion King 's 30th-anniversary concert in the US

South African rapper Boity Thulo has taken to social media to show gratitude to The Lion King composer Lebo M for inviting her to the historic event in the United States.

Boity has thanked Lebo M for inviting her to 'The Lion King's 30th anniversary. Image: @boity and @reallebo_m

Source: Instagram

Boity gives Lebo M his flowers in heartfelt post

Own Your Throne star Boity Thulo is grateful to Lebo M for making her childhood dream come true. The star recently attended The Lion King's 30th anniversary concert in the US. Not only that, she also rubbed shoulders with top stars like Kim Kardashian at the event.

Taking to her Instagram page, Boity shared pictures from the trip and thanked Lebo M for making it possible. She also gave him his flowers for his immense contribution to the legendary film. Part of her caption read:

"Your music and contribution to the legacy of the lion king is unmatched, your songs have been part of my life since childhood and this nostalgic experience was absolutely phenomenal. Congratulations on this milestone! You are truly a living legend. ✨✨"

Fans can't get enough of Boity's post

Social media users hailed Boity Thulo for giving Lebo M his flowers. Some could not get enough of the African print dress the rapper rocked in some of the pictures.

@therealblackhistorian said:

"The way you carry yourself can envy the grace of a ballet dancer."

@preciousmaputle commented:

"You looked regal Baby ❣️"

@chipo_mudoro noted:

"She ate with that dress fr"

@liesllaurie said:

"You look stunning."

Boity Thulo lives it up in America

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Boity Thulo is in her winning era, travelling the world, and we love it for her. The award-winning rapper and businesswoman is living it up in Los Angeles, in America.

Boity Thulo is the star she thinks she is. The star, who made headlines a few weeks ago after admitting that her perfume range was disqualified due to low sales, recently jetted off to the United States.

