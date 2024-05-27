Boity Thulo shared photos from when she met Kim Kardashian and said it was a night to remember

The actress/ rapper was in Hollywood with the stars, and Mzansi had no choice but to stan

Netizens showed love to Boity and Kim, while others were green with envy and threw shade

Boity Thulo met Kim Kardashian in Hollywood. Images: boity, kimkardashian

Source: Instagram

Boity Thulo is living her best life in Los Angeles and even bumped into none other than Kim Kardashian. The media personalities shared photos at the 30th anniversary of The Lion King ahead of the Mufasa: The Lion King premiere.

Boity Thulo meets Kim Kardashian

It's evident that our girl, Boity Thulo, has found a second home in Los Angeles after her recent trips to the extravagant city.

Ahead of The Lion King's 30th anniversary, Boity has been living it up in California and rubbing shoulders with the stars, including Kim Kardashian!

While out celebrating the legendary film, the ladies had a brief moment backstage, during which they posed for photos and flaunted their face cards.

Both dressed down, Boity wore shades of white and topped her look with a head wrap while Kim rocked a Yeezy-inspired tracksuit. Boity captioned her photo dump by saying it was a memorable night:

"A night to remember."

Mzansi reacts to Boity and Kim's photos

Netizens are geeking over Boity's pictures with Kim:

South African disc jockey, DJ Zinhle was gagged:

"You met Kim!"

Mzansi media personality, Ayanda Thabethe was impressed:

"I have no choice but to stan!"

stephythemakeupartist said:

"Kim met Boity!"

msmanche showed love to Boity:

"My two favourite girlies! You thrive in LA, my chomi."

Meanwhile, some netizens threw shade at Boity:

mamo_the_dreamer referenced the Mihlali Ndamase and Rihanna saga:

"Just don't pull a 'Mihlali', and you'll be fine."

bev_erly_0422 said:

"Kim was literally running away."

tumiwmj threw shade at Boity:

"When you're overseas, what do you tell them you do?"

ofb_carti asked:

"Why do these look like AI photos?"

Boity Thulo celebrates her birthday

In more Boity Thulo updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to the media personality celebrating her 34th birthday.

The Wuz Dat hitmaker posted a heartfelt birthday message to herself on Instagram, and her supporters followed through with touching tributes.

