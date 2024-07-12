Lebo M Celebrates His 60th Birthday and Marks 3 Decades of Serving "Global African Music Influence"
- Lebohang 'Lebo M' Morake turned 60 years old on Friday, 12 July, and this served as a significant milestone
- The celebrated Lion King composer shared in a statement that this is also a celebration of his contribution to music
- Lebo M has been doing amazing work globally for the past three decades, and he is still optimistic about his future
South African veteran musician, Lebohang 'Lebo M' Morake marked his 60th birthday on Friday, 12 July. He noted the significance of this personal milestone for him, but he focused on his accomplishments instead.
Lebo M on turning 60 years old
The award-winning Lion King composer spoke about the importance of celebrating his career milestones.
He spoke about the importance of taking African music to the world and how he has been doing so for the past 30 years.
“Turning 60 is not just a personal milestone but a celebration of African music and its profound impact on the world. For 30 years, I’ve had the privilege of sharing our stories and sounds, and I’m excited to continue this journey, inspiring new generations.”
How Lebo M plans to take his craft further
Lebo M's most notable work is on Disney's The Lion King, which awarded him numerous awards, including a Grammy Award and a Tony Award nomination.
The star is still optimistic about his future.
"As he celebrates his 60th birthday, Lebo M looks forward to new projects and collaborations that will continue to elevate African music on the world stage. His legacy is a testament to the power of cultural expression and the unifying force of music."
Lebo M pays off debt, rubs shoulders with Hollywood greats
In a previous report from Briefly News, musician Lebo M was reportedly faced with serious tax issues with the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) but he managed to pay them off.
This saw the Lion King composer regaining access to the United States after his passport was taken away from him in 2023. Lebo M sorted this issue out just in time for The Lion King's 30th anniversary concert at the Hollywood Bowl, where he rubbed shoulders with some A-listers.
