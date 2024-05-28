Lebo M recently met Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's first daughter, North West

The controversial composer took a photo with North while out in Hollywood for The Lion King 's 30th anniversary

The jokes were flying, and Mzansi claimed Lebo might have another marriage in the cards, this time, to North

Lebo M was trolled after meeting Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s daughter, North West. Images: Instagram/ thereallebo_m and Pierre Suu/Getty Images

Lebo M was out in Hollywood to celebrate the 30th anniversary of The Lion King and got to meet North West. The pair took a snap and sparked some shade from netizens who warned Lebo not to propose to the young socialite.

Lebo M takes picture with North West

After being slated in the upcoming Mufasa: The Lion King, internationally-acclaimed composer, Lebo M, is enjoying the fruits of his labour while out in California.

Celebrating the 30th anniversary of The Lion King, Lebo M was snapped with several stars who flooded the Hollywood Bowl, one of whom was none other than Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's first daughter, North West.

Taking to his Instagram page, renowned photographer, Blaq Smith, posted a photo of Lebo and North, who were featured in the live show.

That same night, Boity Thulo met Kim Kardashian, who went out to support her daughter along with some family members, including Kanye West himself:

Mzansi reacts to Lebo M and North West's photo

Netizens threw shade at Lebo, and claimed that he might pull a fast one to try and marry 10-year-old Northie:

mnm_meya was concerned:

"I hope he doesn't see his 15th wife in her."

TsipaA joked:

"Keep him in check. He might announce a wedding soon."

Sebati_N said:

"Kanye must watch out; he might just become his senior son-in-law."

Sir_elleassgeh threw shade at Lebo:

"He mustn't think of marrying North."

FMehluli posted:

"This fool is going to try and marry this child, I'm afraid."

Lebo M reportedly finds love amid divorce

