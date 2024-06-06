Lebohang 'Lebo M' Morake has reportedly managed to sort out his tax issues with the Internal Revenue Service (IRS)

The Lion King composer regained access to the United States after his passport was taken away from him in 2023

Lebo M sorted this issue out just in time for The Lion King's 30th anniversary concert at the Hollywood Bowl

Award-winning music producer Lebohang 'Lebo M' Morake breathed a huge sigh of relief after his tax issues in the United States were sorted out.

Lebo M's US tax woes have been resolved after he manages to pay off his debt. Image: @reallebo_m

Source: Instagram

Lebo M sorts out passport issues in the US

The Lion King music composer Lebohang 'Lebo M' Morake has reportedly handled the tax issues with the Internal Revenue Service (IRS.) After his passport was taken away, the star lost access to the United States in 2023.

According to ZiMoja, Lebo M regained access to the US after he made an upfront payment to settle his massive debt.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

It is alleged that a business associate and friend, Hans Zimmer, helped Lebo M pay $1 million so he could reapply for a new passport.

Lebo M travels freely to the US in time for concert

To his luck, Lebo M managed to sort out this issue just in time for The Lion King's 30th anniversary concert at the Hollywood Bowl.

The star graced the stage and received warm applause from attendees after his performance.

On Instagram, Lebo M reflected on the night and said it was very monumental for him.

"The 30th anniversary concert of ‘The Lion King’ at the Hollywood Bowl was a deeply personal and momentous occasion for me. It felt like coming full circle in the most magical way."

Lebo M to lose his lux Mercedes-Benz

In a previous report from Briefly News, Lebohang 'Lebo M' Morake reportedly lost his Mercedes-Benz after failing to maintain his loan repayments with the car company.

The Lion King composer also refused to hand the Mercedes-Benz A200 vehicle over despite the company asking him to.

Mercedes-Benz Financial Services slapped Lebo M with a default judgment at the Johannesburg High Court just recently.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News