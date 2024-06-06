Global site navigation

Lebo M Manages to Pay Off Tax Debt Just in Time for ‘The Lion King’ 30th Anniversary Concert
Celebrities

Lebo M Manages to Pay Off Tax Debt Just in Time for ‘The Lion King’ 30th Anniversary Concert

by  Jessica Gcaba 2 min read
  • Lebohang 'Lebo M' Morake has reportedly managed to sort out his tax issues with the Internal Revenue Service (IRS)
  • The Lion King composer regained access to the United States after his passport was taken away from him in 2023
  • Lebo M sorted this issue out just in time for The Lion King's 30th anniversary concert at the Hollywood Bowl

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Award-winning music producer Lebohang 'Lebo M' Morake breathed a huge sigh of relief after his tax issues in the United States were sorted out.

Lebo M gets given the greenlight to return to the US.
Lebo M's US tax woes have been resolved after he manages to pay off his debt. Image: @reallebo_m
Source: Instagram

Lebo M sorts out passport issues in the US

The Lion King music composer Lebohang 'Lebo M' Morake has reportedly handled the tax issues with the Internal Revenue Service (IRS.) After his passport was taken away, the star lost access to the United States in 2023.

Read also

Lebo M to reportedly lose Mercedes-Benz after non-payment, refuses to hand vehicle over

According to ZiMoja, Lebo M regained access to the US after he made an upfront payment to settle his massive debt.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

It is alleged that a business associate and friend, Hans Zimmer, helped Lebo M pay $1 million so he could reapply for a new passport.

Lebo M travels freely to the US in time for concert

To his luck, Lebo M managed to sort out this issue just in time for The Lion King's 30th anniversary concert at the Hollywood Bowl.

The star graced the stage and received warm applause from attendees after his performance.

On Instagram, Lebo M reflected on the night and said it was very monumental for him.

"The 30th anniversary concert of ‘The Lion King’ at the Hollywood Bowl was a deeply personal and momentous occasion for me. It felt like coming full circle in the most magical way."

Read also

Jabulani Khumalo security crashes getting away from angry MK supporters

Lebo M to lose his lux Mercedes-Benz

In a previous report from Briefly News, Lebohang 'Lebo M' Morake reportedly lost his Mercedes-Benz after failing to maintain his loan repayments with the car company.

The Lion King composer also refused to hand the Mercedes-Benz A200 vehicle over despite the company asking him to.

Mercedes-Benz Financial Services slapped Lebo M with a default judgment at the Johannesburg High Court just recently.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Jessica Gcaba avatar

Jessica Gcaba (Entertainment editor) Jessica Gcaba is an Entertainment Editor for Briefly News (joined in 2023). She is a Journalism graduate from the Durban University Of Technology (2019). She has 4 years of experience as an Entertainment and Lifestyle Journalist at Africa New Media Group writing for ZAlebs website. She passed a set of trainings from Google News Initiative. To reach her, contact: jessica.gcaba@briefly.co.za

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel