Lebohang 'Lebo M' Morake is alleged to lose his Mercedes-Benz after failing to maintain his loan repayments

The Lion King composer is reportedly refusing to hand the Mercedes-Benz A200 vehicle over

Mercedes-Benz Financial Services slapped Lebo M with a default judgment at the Johannesburg High Court

There might be trouble in financial paradise for the Lion King composer, Lebohang 'Lebo M' Morake. It is alleged that Lebo M failed to repay his monthly instalments for the flashy vehicle.

Lebo M reportedly stands to lose his Mercedes-Benz A200 after failing to repay the loan. Image: @therealelbo_m

Source: Instagram

Lebo M reportedly fails to maintain loan repayments

Lebohang 'Lebo M' Morake is allegedly on the verge of losing his Mercedes-Benz A200 after failing to maintain his monthly loan repayments.

According to Sunday World, Mercedes-Benz Financial Services slapped musician Lebo M with a default judgment at the Johannesburg High Court just recently.

Lebo M refuses to hand over vehicle

The news publication reported that Lebo M and Mercedes-Benz agreed to a loan-to-buy contract on 6 March 2020 in Sandton. The loan amount was R478, 219.40.

Lebo M is also apparently refusing to hand over the pricey vehicle to the car company.

@MDNnewss shared the story on X, and netizens reacted to it, some with humour and others offering advice.

Here are some of the comments:

@ShiloteW said:

"I always say to my Clients, do not exhaust a deal just to have a low premium, always leave room for unforeseen circumstances. You can't say you got a good deal if it's without a 3 month's "grace period".

@AmuMabasa2 joked:

"Dude signed a R127 Million Deal for his Lion King Royalties.... Dude can pretty much buy a Benz Dealership when the check clears."

How Lebo M protected his assets

Amid his pending messy divorce with Pretty Angeline Samuels, Lebo M will keep his riches. This is because they had signed out of the community of property after getting married in order to protect their individual assets.

Despite this, Pretty Samuels demands spousal support in the amount of R150K.

