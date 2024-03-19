A South African man posted a TikTok video bidding farewell to his Mercedes C200 AMG

The footage shared by @millo_622_gxabhashe shows his vehicle on a large tow truck as it drives away

The man's post touched on staring over after difficult times and resonated with many SA netizens

A man captured and shared footage of his Mercedes-Benz being towed away. Image: @millo_622_gxabhashe

Source: TikTok

A took to social media to share how one of his most prized possessions was taken away from him.

Man's Mercedes gets repossessed

A TikTok video shared by @millo_622_gxabhashe shows his car, a Mercedes C200 AMG, being towed away by a large tow truck from his residential home.

The clip audio describes the importance of picking yourself up and starting over again after falling on hard times.

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

SA reacts to man losing his car

Having your car repossessed can feel like a personal failure, especially if you worked hard to afford the car in the first place.

It can be a blow to your self-esteem and leave you feeling ashamed or embarrassed.

Many netizens responded to the video with encouraging words for the former Mercedes owner.

Others also shared their own struggles with debt and similar experiences.

Sindi-Mary commented:

"Ngikuma-arrears wayo yonke into. Ngikhokha just enough ukuthi bangazithathi. I don't know ngzobambelela till nini. Since 2020 kubheda hooray!"

silindilemakhath9 said:

"Uzobuya ngamanye amandla futhi uma nje umphefumulo usahlangene nenyama."

mixmotion8 replied:

"The fact that you did it before ngeke uhlulwe ukukwenza futhi."

Mbalenhle Mgenge said:

"Mawuwa khona into enkulu ezayo ethi khipha lokhu okudala coz kuza okusha sha."

Spha_Msindazwe repleid:

"Donda bathatha iPolo Yami mfethu sengiyikhokhele 3 years wonke and before lokho ngayeka eSpan. I had to move back home and mfethu. I still trying to find my feet kodwa impilo incono kakhulu manje."

MamoNaMabena said:

"If you give up in life, uzoba umthwalo kabani."

Mbuso commented:

"Sizoqala phansi."

Zee9644 replied:

"Ukuhlehla kwengqama akusho ukubaleka kusho ukuthatha amandla. My brother lost a Range Rover, Porche, c63. Waqala phansi. He just bought iCLA45. Nawe."

Man filmed fighting repo guys taking back his Mercedes-Benz AMG

In another story, Briefly News reported that a man learned the hard way why it is important to always pay your car's instalments.

A Limpopo man was recently visited by an official from Mercedes-Benz Finance after he failed to pay for his car.

A video of the repossession was posted on social media and it was clear the motorist, who was dressed in red, was not happy with the bank taking back his luxury Mercedes-Benz C63 AMG.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News