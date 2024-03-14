A woman from Johannesburg, Oteng Mogapi shared a TikTok post about her weight loss journey

The footage shows how she used to look before, weighing 110kg, before transitioning to show her looking slim and petite

The video garnered many views and differing reviews from netizens as some applauded Oteng, and others said she looked better before losing weight

A woman shared before and after images of her weight loss journey. Image: @otengmogapi

Source: TikTok

A South African woman from Johannesburg had netizens raving after sharing a video showing her weight loss transformation.

Woman overcomes unhealthy dependency on food

Oteng Mogapi (@otengmogapi) posted a video showing her at her heaviest at 110kg back in 2020 before making the concious decision to lose weight.

Oteng shared that food was the pinnacle of her life before she decided to take control of her eating habits by means of a calorie deficit diet.

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

The video transitioned to show a slimmer Oteng at 60kg in 2023.

"I did it for me this is the best I've ever felt," the proud woman said in her post's caption.

SA shares their 2 cents on woman's transformation

Losing weight is a personal decision and achievement as it involves individual motivations for health improvement, self-discipline to maintain a healthy lifestyle, and the satisfaction of reaching a goal set yourself for yourself.

While some wondered how she shed all the weight and marvelled at her slimmer figure, others commented that Oteng looked better as a fuller figured woman.

Monei_kie said:

"Yooo my sister how did you do it wow."

Londymelody commented:

"Looking great girl, kodwa yabo lesthombe ofake khona icoat umuhle kakhulu uyastufuza."

Cinderella commented:

"In my village they would say I’m sick you look good."

Tebogo Queeneth wrote:

"Looking stunning both before and after❤️. I prefer the before, and please don't come for me I said what I said."

MaMqadi❤️ replied:

"Amabele ashonephi?"

Sinegugubhengu responded:

"Cha kodwa umzimba uyakhulisana, you look younger now."

Phiwe replied:

"Emzini kungathwa ngithakathiwe mangingehla kangaka, umuhle cc wethu❤️❤️."

Woman shares weight loss transformation

In another story, Briefly News reported that a woman shared her weight loss transformation journey and a powerful message about how to have a healthy relationship with food.

Faye (@wellwith_faye) posted a TikTok video showing herself at the beginning of her journey against the slimmer and fitter version of where she is now.

In her post, Faye showed various delicious meals she enjoyed and addressed the importance of wellness and falling in love with taking care of yourself.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News