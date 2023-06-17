A heartbroken woman parted ways with her gorgeous car and shared the moment on social media

The lady posted a TikTok video showing the vehicle being towed away from her home by a truck

Netizens covered her with comforting messages and encouraged her to keep her head high while recovering financially

With rising costs due to inflation, many South Africans have taken a financial knock and are living paycheck to paycheck.

SA lady bids farewell to her pricey Mercedes-Benz

One woman @malebanatshidi said goodbye to her Mercedes-Benz because she couldn't keep up with the monthly installments.

She uploaded a video of the moment the vehicle got repossessed on TikTok and many people could relate to the pain.

They took to the comments to show their support and mentioned how they have downgraded to survive in these trying economic times.

Woman with repossessed car consoles netizens with shared experience

Even though she was sad, she maintained a positive outlook and shared a few wise words with her followers.

"To all those whose cars got repossessed or they returned them or downgraded, things won't be like this forever, and you will have a comeback with a car better than the one you let go while you still loved it."

The footage posted on Youth Day was seen by 180 000 people.

Watch the video below:

TikTok users write about their financial struggles

@fossilcote.com mentioned:

"I made a serious comeback with many more cash-paid cars. Don't give up it's never the end. Keep moving forward."

@user3749090498190 commented:

"Tough times don't last, you gonna come back more strong is life."

@blackbeardgadda stated:

"Someone once said just because you qualify, doesn't mean you can afford."

@s.e.d.i.c.o shared:

"I thought was the only one returning the car, it’s 2 months now and I have saved that instalments money."

@mehmoodpeerbay2 wrote:

"Nothing to be ashamed of, and definitely you will bounce back, with the will of the Almighty."

@tbos43 added:

"Am walking because I sold my bicycle to cover my basic needs. I know God will bless me with a car, not a bicycle again."

@milly.m posted:

"I wanted to downgrade to swifts eish I have to wait for September."

@ralphys7 said:

"Life is not measured by the cars you possess. But the wisdom you have amassed."

