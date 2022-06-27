A video of a little boy admiring a beautiful Alpina BMW E38 7 Series shows he'll grow up to be a petrolhead

It's safe to say by the way the little boy takes his time to look at the car that he's already passionate about them

The Alpina E38 7 Series were available in B12 versions powered either by a 6.0-litre or 5.7-litre engine and are worth around R700 000

A young boy was filmed staring at a pristine BMW E38 7 Series Alpina model worth around R700 000.

The young car lover on the left admires a BMW Alpina E38 7 Series. Image: Twitter / Wallpapercave

Source: UGC

He takes his time to check out the multispoke wheels and the front grille that has special Alpina badges on it. The video was tweeted by @MohlaleGCR who simply captioned the video:

"A petrolhead."

According to the Collins dictionary, the definition of a petrolhead is a person who likes and has a keen interest in cars. It's safe to say that the young boy filmed admiring a black BMW E38 7 Series is on the way to becoming a petrolhead.

Alpina is a German company that works mainly with BMWs to offer bespoke treatment for clients, and it worked on two E38 models: B12 6.0-litre and 5.7-litre.

