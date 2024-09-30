WhatsApp Messages Between Nota Baloyi and Itumeleng Bokaba Leak, SA Reacts: “These Look Cooked”
- Nota Baloyi and Itumeleng Bokaba's rape saga intensifies as alleged WhatsApp messages between them leak online, sparking social media debates
- Social media users are split, with some believing the chats prove Nota's innocence, while others accuse them of being edited
- Reactions vary, with users highlighting Itumeleng's repeated refusal while others demand actual screenshots for clarity
Nota Baloyi and Itumeleng Bokaba's rape saga is getting juicier by the day. The actress and musician made headlines after she alleged that Nota raped her.
Nota Baloyi and Itumleng's messages leak online
Social media users were recently split after screenshots of alleged WhatsApp messages between controversial music executive Nota Baloyi and singer and actress Itumeleng Bokaba leaked on social media.
The stars have been the talk of the town after Itu alleged that Nota forced himself on her. The outspoken media personality has his side and noted that they had consensual sex. He even filed for a protection order against her. MDN News shared the alleged WhatsApp messages between the two stars.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Take a look below:
Mzansi reacts to Nota and Itumeleng's leaked chats
Social media users had much to say about the alleged WhatsApp chats. Some said they proved Nota Baloyi's innocence, while others felt they were edited to suit a certain narrative.
@YollyBlu said:
"So a number of times she said no, stop, and pushed him away? why did he not stop?!"
@ClownSeekers commented:
"We need chat screenshots of the conversations from both sides, not this edited manuscript ⚠️"
@joctarn said:
"So Itumeleng Bokaba wanted a serious relationship with Nota just bcoz they had sex; that's why she is saying he raped her. Nota is saying he put his D in her hand so she can put it herself and direct it where she wants; it's wild. They didn't agree thy wanted to have sex from the start."
@Mgulukudoo added:
"Where are the actual screenshots? Copying and pasting allows for editing so this doesn't suffice at all."
Itumeleng Bokaba opens rape case against Nota Baloyi
In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that the serious criminal allegations facing controversial figure Nota Baloyi have been uncovered. It follows the self-styled music exec's recent revelations in a later deleted cryptic post.
Things came to a head after another controversial influencer, entertainment critic Musa Khawula, dropped a bombshell about the sticky situation.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Privie Kandi (Entertainment Editor) Privilege Kandi is an entertainment news editor (joined Briefly in 2022). A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from the Christian College of Southern Africa (2016), she has been in the arts and entertainment industry for six years. Privie has worked for the Zimbabwe International Film and Festival Trust as a communications officer and a writer and TV producer for lifestyle and entertainment channel CME TV. She passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative. You can reach her at privie.kandi@briefly.co.za.