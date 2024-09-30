Nota Baloyi and Itumeleng Bokaba's rape saga intensifies as alleged WhatsApp messages between them leak online, sparking social media debates

Social media users are split, with some believing the chats prove Nota's innocence, while others accuse them of being edited

Reactions vary, with users highlighting Itumeleng's repeated refusal while others demand actual screenshots for clarity

Nota Baloyi and Itumeleng Bokaba's rape saga is getting juicier by the day. The actress and musician made headlines after she alleged that Nota raped her.

WhatsApp messages between Nota Baloyi and Itumeleng Bokaba have leaked on social media. Image: @TeboMoa and @lavidanota

Nota Baloyi and Itumleng's messages leak online

Social media users were recently split after screenshots of alleged WhatsApp messages between controversial music executive Nota Baloyi and singer and actress Itumeleng Bokaba leaked on social media.

The stars have been the talk of the town after Itu alleged that Nota forced himself on her. The outspoken media personality has his side and noted that they had consensual sex. He even filed for a protection order against her. MDN News shared the alleged WhatsApp messages between the two stars.

Take a look below:

Mzansi reacts to Nota and Itumeleng's leaked chats

Social media users had much to say about the alleged WhatsApp chats. Some said they proved Nota Baloyi's innocence, while others felt they were edited to suit a certain narrative.

@YollyBlu said:

"So a number of times she said no, stop, and pushed him away? why did he not stop?!"

@ClownSeekers commented:

"We need chat screenshots of the conversations from both sides, not this edited manuscript ⚠️"

@joctarn said:

"So Itumeleng Bokaba wanted a serious relationship with Nota just bcoz they had sex; that's why she is saying he raped her. Nota is saying he put his D in her hand so she can put it herself and direct it where she wants; it's wild. They didn't agree thy wanted to have sex from the start."

@Mgulukudoo added:

"Where are the actual screenshots? Copying and pasting allows for editing so this doesn't suffice at all."

Itumeleng Bokaba opens rape case against Nota Baloyi

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that the serious criminal allegations facing controversial figure Nota Baloyi have been uncovered. It follows the self-styled music exec's recent revelations in a later deleted cryptic post.

Things came to a head after another controversial influencer, entertainment critic Musa Khawula, dropped a bombshell about the sticky situation.

