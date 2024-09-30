Ntsiki Mazwai recently weighed in on the WhatsApp messages between Nota Baloyi and Itumeleng Bokaba

The pair are involved in a domestic dispute after Itumeleng accused Nota of forcing himself on her

Mzansi is debating over the alleged incident and has seemingly picked sides on who may be in the wrong

Ntsiki Mazwai noted something suspicious about Itumeleng Bokaba's texts to Nota Baloyi. Images: ntsikimazwai, MDNnewss

Source: Twitter

Ntsiki Mazwai pointed out an unsettling detail about the leaked WhatsApp messages between Itumeleng Bokaba and Nota Baloyi.

Ntsiki Mazwai reacts to Itumeleng Bokaba and Nota Baloyi's WhatsApp texts

In the days following the Itumeleng Bokaba's allegations that Nota Baloyi assaulted her, new evidence of their relationship has surfaced, and it's not looking good.

The pair had what appeared to be a working relationship, which apparently went south when Nota forced himself on the Mayibabo singer.

Leaked WhatsApp messages between the pair between 4 and 5 September showed when Itumeleng confronted Nota for assaulting her despite her resistance.

In response to the texts, Ntsiki Mazwai pointed out Itumeleng's deleted messages, alluding to there being something concerning about the singer's behaviour:

"The deleted messages for me."

Mzansi weighs in on Nota Baloyi allegations

Netizens believe that Itumeleng is lying and defended Nota:

Dr_Shiyaklenga said:

"A strong message must be sent to women who falsely accuse men of rape."

Siyanda23384107 wrote:

"She's lying. We don't believe her."

XtraPolitics defended Nota:

"We remain unshaken. We stand with Nota."

MurphyReal was stunned:

"Ay, women will be the end of us."

Meanwhile, others defended Itumeleng, and raised Nota's failed marriage and verbal abuse towards his ex-wife:

Nampree wrote:

"I absolutely, without a doubt, believe her."

@Nampree posted:

"I need him to rot in jail."

Mutwanamba_SA said:

"It's clear as daylight that Nota Baloyi violated this woman. She stated her boundaries from the start, and he didn't respect them."

Rome0__0 responded:

"Nota took advantage of this girl. He needs to truly apologise for what he did."

Nota Baloyi files protection order

In more Nota Baloyi updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to the music executive filing a protection order against Itumeleng Bokaba.

His supporters defended him, hoping that Itumeleng would face the music for making "false" allegations.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News