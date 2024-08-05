Nota Baloyi recently accused his ex-wife, Berita, of marrying him for South African citizenship

This after the backlash Chidimma Adentshina faced for participating in Miss South Africa, with many, including Nota, claiming that she was using Mzansi to get ahead

Mzansi was stunned by Nota's allegations, which come just a month after the couple finalised their divorce

Nota Baloyi says Berita's intentions were clear even before marrying him. Images: lavidanota, beritaafrosoul

It seems that Nota Baloyi's war with Berita is far from over after the controversial music executive dropped some damning allegations about his now ex-wife.

Nota Baloyi drags Berita

Just over a month since finalising their divorce, Nota Baloyi has been, for the most part, quiet about his marriage to Berita and kept the negative comments to himself.

Briefly News reported on Nota's sentiments after their divorce was settled, saying he felt free despite the hurt of his marriage ending.

Today, it appears that the controversial music executive is back to his old ways after accusing his ex-wife on Twitter (X) of marrying him for South African citizenship.

This comes on the heels of the Chidimma Adentshina backlash, where, like many other South Africans, Nota stands firmly in having the Miss South Africa contestant removed from the pageant while hurling insults at foreign nationals:

"I know from personal experience how a deceitful woman married me to gain citizenship, and when she couldn’t pretend anymore, she came on the timeline to insinuate that I endangered her life.

"I know the lengths these evil people will go to become South Africans and defraud our country!"

Mzansi weighs in on Nota Baloyi's claims

Netizens expressed shock over Nota's comments about his ex-wife:

Spillitok said:

"Sorry about your experience."

MadikizelaThado claimed:

"She probably proposed."

Lord__VR wrote:

"Experience is the best teacher."

Meanwhile, others accused him of being a bitter ex:

UnathiMzaca said:

"Suxoka, Nota, you loved her and even screamed on these streets for her."

Kalanga_Mafiaa dragged Nota:

"Stop lying, Mr bitter ex. You wanted Berita to put up with a mentally unstable man who constantly humiliated her by attacking other women unprovoked? And after you separated, you continued to humiliate her here for likes. How shameful."

MtwanaXabiso trolled:

"You are still angry because Berita dumped you. You have to move on, baba."

