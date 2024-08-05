Miss South Africa finalist Vanessa Chidimma Adetshina has sparked controversy due to her Nigerian heritage and questions about her eligibility

Social media claims suggest Chidimma may still be married to King Sefo, with a user alleging that they are deceiving the public

Many South Africans are reacting strongly, with some calling for her removal from the competition and others expressing concerns about potential dishonesty

South Africans are still investigating details about the controversial Miss SA finalist Vanessa Chidimma Adetshina. The model sparked an uproar on social media because of her Nigerian heritage.

Fans have shared more information about Vanessa Chidimma Adetshina's husband. Image: @chichi_vanessa

Source: Instagram

Details about Chidimma's husband and marriage surface

Social media users are still trying to piece Chidimma's life together. Fans have been questioning her eligibility to contest in the Miss South Africa pageant because she was previously married.

However, details recently shared on X by a user with the handle @Miz_Ruraltarain showed that Chichi is allegedly still married to her rumoured husband, King Sefo. Other fans even unearthed a video from the couple's traditional wedding. The post read:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"So-called King Sefo, Chidimma Adetshina's husband, just posted this picture of his wife #Chidimma 20 hours ago. Meaning they are not divorced, they are playing us🇿🇦🇿🇦 so she gets crowned #MissSA?"

Mzansi reacts to details about Chichi's marriage

Social media users weighed in on the allegations that Chidimma lied about her divorce to qualify for the Miss SA competition. Many said she should be removed from the competition.

@dezza3ee said:

"Nigerians specialize in scams. They scam in everything. Let me sommer cancel the voodoo spirit. Whatever is being done to manipulate things and circumstances to favour injustice, may it fail. May it be exposed. The occultism in this thing, May God of all Universe intervene."

@MphoT52374076 wrote:

"You're still posting here, nna. I thought u had already applied for a court interdict."

@StHonorable commented:

"Home Affairs should also investigate him. And anyone, anything associated with this girl."

@ministerTP__ added:

"We are being taken for a ride here."

@mulaudzi10498 said:

"I think they are divorced for her to enter the miss Sa competition."

Chidimma Adetshina slays in boxing gloves, ready to battle for Miss SA crown

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that netball star Chidimma Vanessa Adetshina is unfazed by the criticism she's received in recent weeks as she continues focusing on her quest to be crowned the new Miss South Africa.

Adetshina has been listed among the top contenders to win the crown, but she's been dealing with backlash from some netizens on social media.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News