Netball star Chidimma Vanessa Adetshina is unfazed by the criticism she's received in recent weeks as she continues focusing on her quest to be crowned the new Miss South Africa.

Adetshina has been listed among the top contenders to win the crown, but she's been dealing with backlash from some netizens on social media.

The primary concern about her participation in the pageant is due to her parents' nationality, but she has been legally declared to compete.

Chidimma Adetshina slays in boxing gloves as she's ready to battle for the Miss South Africa 2024 crown this month. Photo: @official_misssa.

Chidimma Adetshina slays in boxing gloves

Ahead of the Miss South Africa 2024 contest, Adetshina was spotted slaying in boxing gloves in one of her photo sessions before the event.

Miss SA's official page on Instagram posted a picture of the Netball player wearing boxing gloves and donning a beautiful outfit to complement it.

They captioned the picture with: "Power Moves @chichi_vanessa 🥊."

The picture of the South African model sparked different reactions from netizens on social media.

Fans react to picture of Adetshina rocking boxing gloves

suomanuunyango said:

"As a Namibian I don't understand the petition set on this girl. It just tells us that some South Africans only want you to belong to Africa but not South Africa. I fear raising my child in a place that sees my origin by clan and not race. South Africa let's remember that we are black people before we are African and we are African before we belong to a country."

sola_rahman wrote:

"If SA misses out on this girl Because of unnecessary sentiments it will be a big loss. She is a doll 😍."

iamprestigeous said:

"To think she's the most pretty on that list and these people are tryna loose her just because she's half Nigerian."

mbal_nyambose reacted:

"When Lerato said remember you are here to chase the crown it sounded very personal! ❤️👑 we are fully behind you."

samkelo_mvelase commented on the picture:

"Imagine having a whole country pressed. Chichi, you are my queen pls 😂❤️"

kido_mtko shared:

"People who don't follow pageants are the ones saying SAns hate Chidi. Every year when there is a controversial contestant, the public raises their concerns. Research South African contestants like Bianca Schoombee & Levern Jose. Also research on Natasha Joubert how people were questioning her winning as she's previously represented the country internationally. It has nothing to do with hate because of her origin."

Thusi defends Miss SA finalist Adetshina

Briefly News earlier reported on Media Personality Pearl Thusi reacting to the viral Adetshina conversation ahead of the Miss South Africa 2024.

The issue has caused a buzz on social media, with some even starting a petition to remove the Netball star from the competition.

