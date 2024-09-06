“It’s So Vibrant”: Woman Shows How She Preserved Her Bridal Bouquet

A local content creator named Dr Karishma Ramdev Mouton showed how she preserved her bridal flowers

The young beauty had the flowers pressed and stored in a see-through frame she hung in her room

Many social media users in the video's comment section shared that they loved the unique idea

A young woman shared how she kept her bridal bouquet looking fresh. Images: @karishma_ramdev

People often look for creative ways to treasure meaningful memories and keep them alive for years to come. One woman shared a unique method for preserving her bridal bouquet as a lasting keepsake.

To have and to hold

Content creator Dr Karishma Ramdev Mouton took to her TikTok account (@karishma_ramdev) to share with app users how she kept her wedding flowers as fresh as the day she said yes to the ring.

She shared that a company called Pressing Miss Daisy collects the flowers and presses them in a way that preserves the colour.

"It's so vibrant," noted the Miss SA 2020 finalist.

The doctor then showed the result of the pressed flowers, which were artistically put inside a frame that she hung on one of her room walls.

"You can see the attention to detail and how every single flower has been placed."

Flower-preserving method interests online users

A few social media users headed to the viral video's comment section to express how interesting they found the concept, which preserved the memories of their special day.

An excited @coco_ch4nel wrote:

"Omg! That’s absolutely gorgeous!"

@ziyandapalesatutu told members of the online community:

"We used to press flowers in primary school with telephone directories and a rock. It's not hard, but kudos to them for making it a business."

@mia_tessy humorously added to the comment section:

"That looks beautiful! I'm going to find a husband so I can have a wedding and get one of these made with my bouquet."

It was clear to see that @natz_4_u had no issues with the video, as they wrote:

"Love it."

@lynetteballiah303 only had one word to describe what they saw:

"Stunning."

