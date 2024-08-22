Tebogo beats two American sprinters to win Lausanne Diamond League

Letsile Tebogo is not slowing down on his performance in the men's 200-metre as he eased to victory at the Lausanne Diamond League

The Olympic gold medalist won the race ahead of two United States of America sprinters like he did in Paris, France

The Botswana athlete still has more chance to increase his dominance in the 200m race with Noah Lyles ruled out of season due to injury

The Botswana sprinter was tipped as the favourite to win in Switzerland and didn't disappoint with his performance.

Letsile Tebogo reacts as he wins the men's 200m event at the "Athletissima" Diamond League athletics meeting in Lausanne on August 22, 2024. Photo: Fabrice Coffrini.

Source: Getty Images

Tebogo wins Lausanne Diamond League ahead of two Americans

Tebogo was tasked with defending his Olympic title in Switzerland, but in the absence of Lyles and Bednarek, he did it comfortably once again.

The Olympic gold medalist was in lane six and best the American sprinters Erriyon Knighton and Fred Kerley.

Tebogo won the race, easing through in a time of 19.64 seconds, while Knighton, who claimed second position, finished the race in 19.78 seconds.

Kerley, who won a Bronze medal in the 100-metre race at the Olympics, crossed the line in 19.86 seconds, his season best.

Alexander Ogando was unable to break into the top three, as he finished the race fourth with a time of 19.94 seconds which is also his season best.

Tebogo hopes to continue his dominance in the 200m at the meet in Silesia, Poland, on Sunday, August 25, 2024.

Tebogo opens up on his Mum’s passing

In a related publication, Briefly News earlier reported on Letsile Tebogo narrating how the loss of his mother affected him before going forth to win two medals at the 2024 Olympic Games.

The sprinter confirmed that he wasn't in Botswana when the incident happened and believed his athletics career was over.

