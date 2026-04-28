HOWICK, KWAZULU-NATAL— South Africans reacted after a German tourist died at a memorial site of former President Nelson Mandela in Howick, KwaZulu-Natal, on Freedom Day.

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A tourist from Germany died at the Nelson Mandela Capture Site. Image: lcswart

Source: Getty Images

According to TimesLIVE, the incident happened in the afternoon. When Midland Emergency Management Services (Midlands EMS) arrived at the scene, they discovered that the tourist was in cardiac arrest. Despite efforts to resuscitate him, the tourist was declared dead on the scene.

A similar death occurred when an Australian runner collapsed on the Sea Point Promenade on 11 November 2025. The incident happened in the morning, and members of the public came to his aid and performed CPR on him. He was ultimately declared dead when the paramedics arrived on the scene.

A German tourist was also brutally murdered in Limpopo in February 2024, and the South African Police Service arrested three suspects for the murder. The German was driving from Botswana to Limpopo when he gave a lift to a hitchhiker, who recommended they stop for drinks. The suspect reportedly informed his friends that the tourist was expecting money from his family. The suspects took him to his accommodation, where he was assaulted and robbed before he was killed.

What did South Africans say?

Some netizens who commented on social media were shaken and saddened by the incident.

Lebogang Koloko said:

“I wonder how old he was. So many people are just collapsing and dying these days.”

Kamanga Mg Lyford said:

“May the departed soul rest in peace.”

Thandeka Nonhlanhla Msacow said:

“Not good news. May his soul rest in peace.”

Source: Briefly News