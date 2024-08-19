Lyles Aims to Break Van Niekerk’s World Record After Losing to Tebogo in 200m

Noah Lyles has set a new target of breaking Wayde van Niekerk's world record in the 400-metre

The United States of America's sprinter lost his 200m crown to Botswana's Letsile Tebogo in Paris

The South African 400m runner broke the world record during the Olympic Games in Rio, Brazil

Noah Lyles has moved on from losing the 200-metre race to Letsile Tebogo at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, as he eyes world record in another event.

The American sprinter claimed gold in the 100-metre event, beating Jamaica's Kishane Thompson and fellow countryman Fred Kerley.

The only heartbreak he experienced was losing the 200-m final to the Botswana sprinter, which came as a surprise to many.

Noah Lyles is aiming to break South Africa's Wade van Niekerk's world record in 400-metre. Photo: Andy Astfalck/Martin Rickett.

Source: Getty Images

Lyles aims to break Van Niekerk's record

In an interview with Shannon Sharpe and Chad Johnson on the Night Cap Show podcast, Lyles confirmed that he's aiming to break Wayde van Niekerk's world record in the 400-metre.

The American is known for 100m and 200m, but he hopes to return to 400m and could challenge the World record.

"Jereem Richards – he is a 19.80seconds 200m runner, and he determined that he would focus more on the 400m this year," he said.

"He was in that (Olympic) final, he got fourth with 43.78seconds new National records, and I believe it's in the top 10 all-time fastest times."

The South African sprinter broke Michael Johnson's previous 400m World Record of 43.18s in 2016 at the Olympic Games in Rio, Brazil, and Lyles feels he can break the new 43.03seconds if he focuses on it.

"My PB is 19.3seconds in the 200m. And I have some good strength on me as well. I truly would like to take a shot at the world record if I decide to move to the 400m truly and give it my 100% for multiple years – yeah, I'm going after the world record."

Lyles sends message to Tebogo after beating him in 200m final

Briefly News earlier reported that Noah Lyles sent a congratulatory message to Letsile Tebogo after losing to him in the 200m final at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

The 100m Olympic champion acknowledged the Botswana athlete had a rough year after his mother passed on but went on to win.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News