Noah Lyles has reacted after losing in the final of the 200-metre race at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games

The American sprinter finished third behind Botswana's Letsile Tebogo and fellow countryman Kenneth Bednarek

The 100m champion at the Paris Olympic games sent a heartfelt message to the 200m final winner

The United States of America sprinter Noah Lyles has congratulated Letsile Tebogo after beating him in the 200m final at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

The Botswana sprinter surprised the whole world as he beat the 200m race favourites to the gold, being the first African to do so.

The 21-year-old cleared the two Americans with a time of 19.46s, which is an African record. Lyles finished third with 19.70, with his compatriot Kenneth Bednarek crossing the line in 19.62s.

Letsile Tebogo is congratulated by Noah Lyles after competing in the Men's 200m Final on day thirteen of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 on Thursday, August 8, 2024. Photo: Hannah Peters.

Source: Getty Images

Lyles sends message to Tebogo after 200m final loss

Lyles took to his official handle on X (formerly known as Twitter) to send a message to Tebogo after losing the gold medal to the Bostwana sprinter.

The 100m Olympic champion acknowledged the Botswana athlete had a rough year after his mother passed on but went on to win.

"LETSILE TEBOGO, congratulations 🍾 Ik you have had a very rough year off the track, and despite that, you overcame it all!

Reactions as Lyles congratulates Tebogo for 200m final win

TyLuckyOfficial shared:

"Respect, congrats to Tebogo and Botswana on their first Olympic Gold. Getting 🥉 with covid is crazy btw."

alejomejian said:

"You were right about the NBA...You won the 100m...And I do love the NBA… But you should feel proud of yourself for speaking the truth and backing it up."

CricketGhostly wrote:

"🎉🥇 Congrats, Noah Lyles, on your bronze in the 200m at the Olympics! Your speed and skill are unmatched. You've made history and inspired us all"

athletelogos commented:

"Gold in the 100 and bronze with covid and asthma! Hell of a performance this week Noah."

Free_Agen reacted:

"You have the heart of a warrior for competing regardless. You made everyone proud."

AJ_Lusby

"Great sportsmanship! You still ran a helluva of a race. I respect your courage and wish you a speedy recovery Champ."

