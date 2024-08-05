Noah Lyles has been sent a message of encouragement by one of Real Madrid stars on social media

The American sprinter became the Olympic champion at the Paris 2024 after narrowly beating Jamaica's Kishane Thompson

Netizens also shared their thoughts on Los Blancos' star's message to the 100m Olympic gold medalist

Noah Lyles has received a message of support from a Real Madrid star after being crowned Olympic champions at the Paris 2024 in the Men's 100m event.

The American sprinter beat Jamaican runner Kishane Thompson (9.79s) and fellow countryman Fred Kerley to the gold medal, with South Africa's Akani Simbine finishing fourth.

Noah Lyles receives a supporting message form a Real Madrid star after winning the Paris 2024 Men's 100m event on Sunday, August 4, 2024, in France. Photo: Catherine Ivill/Image Photo Agency.

Source: Getty Images

Real Madrid star shows support to Noah Lyles

Lyles, while motivating his followers on X (formerly known as Twitter), listed some of the health issues he's suffering from.

Despite these, he went on to win gold in the 100m event at the Olympic Games in Paris.

"I have Asthma, allergies, dyslexia, ADD, anxiety, and Depression. But I will tell you that what you have does not define what you can become. Why Not You!" the Olympic Gold medalist said on X.

Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni replied to the American sprinter's tweet with a message of support.

"Somehow, Someway, we all have different kinds of problems, fears, and questions that we're facing. IT'S NORMAL," he said.

"Don't try to be perfect because it doesn't exist. The person in front of you is not perfect, either, even if she acts like it's the case.

"Accept/Embrace your emotions and believe in yourself no matter what 🙏🏾."

Reactions as Tchouameni sends message to Noah Lyles

TheWhiteHassan said:

"Aurameni with inspiring lines."

a_derll felt the words of Tchouameni:

"Why do I feel like you’re talking to me?"

FZrmcf reacted:

"My starboy with dem words of wisdom."

@ZRMCF_ commented:

"Tchouaméni can actually do it all, knows how to play & help out of position & also knows how to say the best things. We are blessed."

How Paris 2024 Men’s 100m winner was decided

Briefly News earlier reported on how the winner of the Paris 2024 Men's 100m final winner was decided between Noah Lyles and Kishane Thompson.

The naked eye shows the Jamaican sprinter reached the line first, but after what looked like an extremely long wait, Lyles was awarded the win, sparking emotional celebrations.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News