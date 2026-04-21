Annmarie La Grange has spoken out two weeks after the death of her husband, cyclist Landon la Grange, questioning delays in the investigation

The fatal crash involving a minibus taxi in Camps Bay has drawn scrutiny as authorities have yet to confirm any arrests or clear accountability

The incident has intensified concerns around road safety and enforcement following the death of the well-known Cape Town cyclist

The widow of Cape Town cyclist Landon la Grange has spoken out for the first time, two weeks after the fatal taxi crash that claimed her husband’s life.

Camps Bay Cyclist Tragedy: Widow Breaks Silence As Taxi Driver Still Walks Free After Fatal Crash

Source: Instagram

La Grange was riding with a group of around 20 cyclists on Monday, 5 April 2026, when a minibus taxi allegedly overtook several vehicles and collided with him as he approached a bend. No other cyclist was injured. He was airlifted to the hospital, where he later died on Tuesday, 6 April, a day after undergoing a leg amputation.

According to reports, the Western Cape Police initially registered the case as reckless and negligent driving, but the charge was later escalated after La Grange succumbed to his injuries. National Assembly Portfolio Committee on Police chairperson Ian Cameron said he had received reports suggesting the taxi driver attempted to overtake multiple vehicles on a bend before crashing into the cyclists.

Police have yet to confirm whether the driver remained at the scene or fled, whether the individual has been identified and questioned, or what exactly led to the crash. It also remains unclear if any witnesses have come forward.

Widow says emotional toll grows

His widow, Annmarie, told News24 that she is losing faith in the justice system. She said she last saw her husband on the morning of the crash when he left their Durbanville home for a cycling ride. She recalled being informed of the accident while at the Sea Point promenade, followed by a frantic rush to the hospital.

Annmarie described the days that followed as emotionally overwhelming, filled with prayer, medical updates and uncertainty as the family held onto hope. She said her husband’s injuries were too severe, and she never got the chance to say a final goodbye after more than 30 years together.

“I didn’t even get a chance to say farewell to the man I have known for over 30 years,” she said.

Anmarie demands accountability in crash case

Annmarie also raised concerns about delays in the police investigation, saying communication has been inconsistent and frustrating. She said the investigating officer was initially unavailable and that key documentation is still outstanding.

“I’m chasing them all the time,” she said.

“It feels like delays and excuses, and I am just getting the runaround.”

She added that she visited the crash site two weeks after the incident, describing it as emotionally painful and overwhelming. Annmarie fears the case may never lead to accountability.

“I feel like they’re not going to arrest this taxi driver. I’m losing faith in the system,” she said.

Camps Bay Cyclist Tragedy: Widow Breaks Silence As Taxi Driver Still Walks Free After Fatal Crash

Source: Instagram

The case has reignited concerns within the cycling community about road safety and reckless driving on Cape roads, with calls growing for stronger enforcement and accountability.

Family of Idries Sheriff gives update on the drunk driving case

Briefly News previously reported that the family of the late cyclist Idries Sheriff, who was tragically killed in a collision in Camps Bay in December 2025, has provided an update on the drunk driving case ahead of the upcoming court appearance.

Source: Briefly News