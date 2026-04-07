A cyclist has died after sustaining severe injuries in a taxi crash on Victoria Road in Camps Bay.

His passing was confirmed by Pedal Power Association CEO Neil Robinson, with political figure Ian Cameron also publicly acknowledging the news

Authorities said the incident remains under investigation, with the South African Police Service probing a case of reckless driving and still working to establish the exact circumstances of the crash

A 61-year-old cyclist who was involved in a taxi crash on Monday, 6 April 2026, on Victoria Road in Camps Bay has died.

A 61 year old cyclist who sustained severe injuries after a taxi crash on Monday confirmed dead. Image:@smile98.4fm

Source: Twitter

The man, identified as Landon Lagrange, passed away earlier in the morning on Tuesday, 7 April, after reports that his heart stopped due to the trauma he suffered.

The tragic news was confirmed by the Chief Executive Officer of Pedal Power Association, Neil Robinson, in a statement to SmileFM. Democratic Alliance legislator Ian Cameron also shared the news on his X account, posting:

“Ian Cameron: He has just sadly passed away.”

SAPS releases a statement on the crash

The crash, which occurred on Monday, is still under police investigation, with a case of reckless driving already being probed. South African Police Service spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg said authorities are still working to determine the cause of the incident and the circumstances surrounding the crash.

No arrests have been made at this stage, and the matter remains under investigation, Twigg confirmed in a statement.

Victoria Road crash details and cyclist injuries

Reports on Monday indicated that the crash occurred after a taxi driver attempted to pass multiple vehicles on a blind bend, resulting in a collision with cyclists approaching from the opposite direction. The incident became more tragic when it was reported that one of the riders was airlifted in critical condition, having sustained significant leg trauma as well as internal injuries. The cyclist in question is the now deceased Lagrange.

As seen in the post below:

The condition of the other cyclists involved in the accident has not yet been disclosed, as they are receiving medical attention and recovering in the hospital. Victoria Road, which stretches along the Atlantic Seaboard beneath the Twelve Apostles mountain range, is widely recognised as a favoured route for both training and leisure cycling.

Social media has gone sad as South Africans pay their condolences to the late rider.

@dasandel:

''So very sorry for this tragic outcome. Sincerest condolences to his family and friends.''

@SilverSurferZAR:

''Eish these taxis 😡😡😡😡.''

@MarkBrijder:

''So so sad .. my sincere condolences.''

@Andre001F:

''Sad, sad day.''

@KarenUsher2:

''💔💔💔🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻.''

A group of cyclists were reportedly hit by a taxi in Cape Town. Image: Rodger Bosch

Source: Getty Images

In related news, a veteran cyclist died after being attacked by someone trying to rob him of his mobile phone in Cape Town, while a Soweto Marathon runner also passed on after being hit by a drunk driver.

Cyclists honour fallen riders

Briefly News previously reported that the Pedal Power Association and Stay Wider of the Rider invited cyclists to join a memorial ride in honour of Idries Sheriff and all riders who have lost their lives on South African roads.

Sheriff tragically died in December 2025 after being struck by a BMW driven by 27-year-old Bongani Mthethwa while cycling along Victoria Road.

Source: Briefly News