A desperate search is underway for a helicopter that disappeared in the Kruger National Park with four occupants on board

The helicopter was dispatched after reports were received that a carcass was found within the park, prompting an investigation

Authorities have not been able to make contact with the pilot, the two police investigators and the Environmental Crime Investigator onboard

A current visitor to the park spoke to Briefly News about the situation regarding the missing helicopter and individuals

A search is underway for a helicopter that has gone missing at the Kruger National Park. Image: Kruger National Park

Source: Facebook

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

MPUMALANGA – A desperate search is underway to find a helicopter and its four occupants after it went missing in the Kruger National Park.

The helicopter disappeared on 6 April 2026, after the occupants were dispatched to investigate a report that a carcass had been discovered.

On board the helicopter was the pilot, two investigators from the South African Police Service (SAPS), as well as an Environmental Crime Investigator.

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Searches hampered by poor weather conditions

National police spokesperson, Brigadier Athlenda Mathe, said that the team departed at around 9 am on 6 April and did not return as anticipated.

Efforts to establish communication with the crew proved unsuccessful due to the poor signal, and it is believed that the chopper was flying low.

“All attempts to reach them via their mobile phones and other means were unsuccessful. It was only in the evening that it was realised that something was wrong, prompting immediate action to locate them,” Brigadier Mathe said.

She further explained that drones and another helicopter equipped with night-vision capabilities were dispatched to assist with the search, but due to poor weather, the helicopter had to be recalled.

The drones continued their search throughout the night but found nothing. The search for the missing individuals continues this morning, and more information will be published as it is made available.

A current visitor to the park spoke to Briefly News about the situation, saying that they had not received any news about the search from park employees, but noted that the Kruger National Park was massive and the incident could have happened far away from where they were camped.

A search was conducted in several parts of the Kruger National Park for the missing helicopter and crew. Image: Linda du Plessis

Source: Original

Helicopter and occupants found in a remote area

On Tuesday, 7 April 2026, as search and rescue operations continued, the four individuals were found alive and unharmed.

According to police spokesperson Brigadier Donald Mdhluli, the helicopter was spotted by a SANParks search helicopter in a remote area.

"After spending the night in the bushes, they were spotted this morning by a search team using a helicopter from SANParks, as they waved for assistance,” Brigadier Mdhluli said.

The helicopter landed in the remote area, but the crew could not navigate their way out of the thick bush and had to spend the night in the wilderness. They are all in good health.

A search helicopter caught sight of the missing crew in a remote area of the Kruger National Park. Image: Linda du Plessis

Source: Original

Other stories about the Kruger National Park

Briefly News reported that the Kruger National Park is home to many amazing animals, which often leads to crazy stories.

In November 2024, a trail guide in the Kruger National Park survived a fight with a crocodile.

On 5 January 2025, Mpumalanga residents were warned that a lion had escaped from the park.

In September 2025, a lion caused a traffic jam at the Kruger National Park, sparking safety concerns.

Source: Briefly News