Global site navigation

Trail Guide in Kruger Park Survives Fight With Crocodile, Netizens Stan: “One Courageous Man”
People

Trail Guide in Kruger Park Survives Fight With Crocodile, Netizens Stan: “One Courageous Man”

by  Sinothando Siyolo 2 min read
  • A well-known and experienced trail guide in Kruger Park in Mpumalanga survived crocodile jaws
  • Mark Montgomery was with a group of tourists when he decided to take a stop and scoop for water in a nearby river
  • He slipped into the water when he fought the crocodile, leaving the internet grateful for his life

PAY ATTENTION: Got a Minute? Complete Our Quick Survey About Briefly News!

A well-experienced Kruger Park trail guide survived a crocodile attack.
A trail guide survived crocodile jaws. Images: @_ArriveAlive/X, @Raul Barrero photography/ Getty Images
Source: UGC

Mark Montgomery, a trail guide in Kruger National Park, survived a tragedy.

According to The South Coast Herald, the well-known and experienced guide was out hiking with a group on the Kruger Trail in Mpumalanga when he found himself fighting to get off the jaws of a crocodile estimated to be 3.5m long.

"I looked and the crocodile’s head was dead still under the surface. There wasn’t even a ripple or anything. I think I pulled my hand back. If I hadn’t, it would have gotten my arm. "

The guide survived the incident. In a Twitter post by Arrive Alive, social media users were grateful that the man was safe.

Read also

“She was right there": Mzansi man tries to locate crush in video, SA reacts with banter

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News Needs Your Help! Take our Survey Now and See Improvements at Briefly.co.za Tomorrow

See the Twitter post below:

Netizens grateful for the guide's life

See the comments below:

@Lillian280453 stanned:

"Big ups to him. O"n."

@inobandras expressed:

"Sorry. Stay away from rivers from now onwards. Crocodiles never forget the smell. They also live long."

@travelopulent wrote:

"Now that is very lucky 🍀 Glad he is safe."

@Kenny85591594 commented:

"Speed recovery brave man, soon you're fully recovered get yourself crocodile meat. to celebrate the victory."

@locke9_locke said:

"Thank heavens this tour guide escaped the croc attack with just some lacerations. Enjoy Mother's Day with your family chap."

@nqobzeen2010 wrote:

"It was a young crocodile 🐊 who is still in grade R learning how to catch a prey."

Elephant charges at Limpopo man's bakkie

In another story, Briefly News reported about a Kruger National Park elephant that charged at a Limpopo man's bakkie.

A Limpopo man was on his way to deliver gas at the Kruger National Park when he came face-to-face with an elephant. The giant animal charged at him without warning and attacked his car, leaving the man fearing for his life.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News Needs Your Opinion! That's your chance to change your favourite news media. Fill in a short questionnaire

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Sinothando Siyolo avatar

Sinothando Siyolo (Editor) Sinothando Siyolo is a Human Interest Writer at Briefly News. He holds a Bachelor of Arts (BA) degree from the University of Cape Town (UCT), with majors in Media and Writing, Politics and Governance. Before joining Briefly, Sinothando worked as a Content Producer for Hibari Media and as a News Content Producer for The South African (TSA). He has the ability to write across various sections - News, Human Interest, Politics, Entertainment, and Business. He joined Briefly in 2023. You can contact Sinothando at s2pinyana@gmail.com

Tags:
Hot: