Trail Guide in Kruger Park Survives Fight With Crocodile, Netizens Stan: “One Courageous Man”
- A well-known and experienced trail guide in Kruger Park in Mpumalanga survived crocodile jaws
- Mark Montgomery was with a group of tourists when he decided to take a stop and scoop for water in a nearby river
- He slipped into the water when he fought the crocodile, leaving the internet grateful for his life
Mark Montgomery, a trail guide in Kruger National Park, survived a tragedy.
According to The South Coast Herald, the well-known and experienced guide was out hiking with a group on the Kruger Trail in Mpumalanga when he found himself fighting to get off the jaws of a crocodile estimated to be 3.5m long.
"I looked and the crocodile’s head was dead still under the surface. There wasn’t even a ripple or anything. I think I pulled my hand back. If I hadn’t, it would have gotten my arm. "
The guide survived the incident. In a Twitter post by Arrive Alive, social media users were grateful that the man was safe.
See the Twitter post below:
Netizens grateful for the guide's life
See the comments below:
@Lillian280453 stanned:
"Big ups to him. O"n."
@inobandras expressed:
"Sorry. Stay away from rivers from now onwards. Crocodiles never forget the smell. They also live long."
@travelopulent wrote:
"Now that is very lucky 🍀 Glad he is safe."
@Kenny85591594 commented:
"Speed recovery brave man, soon you're fully recovered get yourself crocodile meat. to celebrate the victory."
@locke9_locke said:
"Thank heavens this tour guide escaped the croc attack with just some lacerations. Enjoy Mother's Day with your family chap."
@nqobzeen2010 wrote:
"It was a young crocodile 🐊 who is still in grade R learning how to catch a prey."
