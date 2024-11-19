A well-known and experienced trail guide in Kruger Park in Mpumalanga survived crocodile jaws

Mark Montgomery was with a group of tourists when he decided to take a stop and scoop for water in a nearby river

He slipped into the water when he fought the crocodile, leaving the internet grateful for his life

A trail guide survived crocodile jaws. Images: @_ArriveAlive/X, @Raul Barrero photography/ Getty Images

Source: UGC

Mark Montgomery, a trail guide in Kruger National Park, survived a tragedy.

According to The South Coast Herald, the well-known and experienced guide was out hiking with a group on the Kruger Trail in Mpumalanga when he found himself fighting to get off the jaws of a crocodile estimated to be 3.5m long.

"I looked and the crocodile’s head was dead still under the surface. There wasn’t even a ripple or anything. I think I pulled my hand back. If I hadn’t, it would have gotten my arm. "

The guide survived the incident. In a Twitter post by Arrive Alive, social media users were grateful that the man was safe.

See the Twitter post below:

Netizens grateful for the guide's life

See the comments below:

@Lillian280453 stanned:

"Big ups to him. O"n."

@inobandras expressed:

"Sorry. Stay away from rivers from now onwards. Crocodiles never forget the smell. They also live long."

@travelopulent wrote:

"Now that is very lucky 🍀 Glad he is safe."

@Kenny85591594 commented:

"Speed recovery brave man, soon you're fully recovered get yourself crocodile meat. to celebrate the victory."

@locke9_locke said:

"Thank heavens this tour guide escaped the croc attack with just some lacerations. Enjoy Mother's Day with your family chap."

@nqobzeen2010 wrote:

"It was a young crocodile 🐊 who is still in grade R learning how to catch a prey."

Elephant charges at Limpopo man's bakkie

In another story, Briefly News reported about a Kruger National Park elephant that charged at a Limpopo man's bakkie.

A Limpopo man was on his way to deliver gas at the Kruger National Park when he came face-to-face with an elephant. The giant animal charged at him without warning and attacked his car, leaving the man fearing for his life.

Source: Briefly News