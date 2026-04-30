A SAPS Crime Intelligence officer was shot and killed in a brazen ambush in Mount Edgecombe, Durban, while his colleague was critically injured

The wounded officer was airlifted to the hospital as police launched a massive manhunt using specialised units

Acting National Commissioner Lt Gen Puleng Dimpane condemned the attack, vowing that those responsible will be brought to justice

A crime intelligence SAPS officer was killed in an ambush. Images: Darren Stewart and Frennie Shivambu

Source: Getty Images

DURBAN - A quiet afternoon in Durban turned into a scene of horror when two police officers were ambushed in a targeted attack, leaving one dead and another fighting for his life.

The South African Police Service (SAPS) has launched an intensive manhunt after the shooting of two Crime Intelligence officers in Mount Edgecombe on Thursday afternoon.

Officers ambushed by unknown suspects

The officers were reportedly travelling in a state vehicle when unknown suspects ambushed them.

One officer, who was behind the wheel at the time, sustained fatal gunshot wounds and was declared dead at the scene. The second officer was seriously injured and had to be airlifted to the hospital, where he is receiving urgent medical care.

National Commissioner condemns attack

Acting National Commissioner, Lieutenant General Puleng Dimpane, confirmed that maximum resources have been mobilised to track down those responsible. She said specialised units, including Crime Intelligence operatives, detectives, organised crime investigators and tactical police teams, are working around the clock to make arrests.

Dimpane strongly condemned the attack, describing it as a direct assault on the authority of the state and on officers who risk their lives daily to protect the public. She added that police will leave no stone unturned in their pursuit of justice.

According to crime reporter Yusuf Abramjee, SAPS has deployed Employee Health and Wellness experts, including psychologists and chaplains, to support the fallen officer’s family and affected colleagues.

Police have extended their condolences to the loved ones of the deceased officer and wished the injured member a full and speedy recovery as investigations continue.

See post by Yusuf Abramjee about the tragic incident here:

SAPS officers ambushed in the Eastern Cape

In related news, the South African Police Service (SAPS) lost one member in the Eastern Cape after he and his partner were ambushed on their way home on 22 April 2026. According to reports, the two detectives attached to the Madeira Detective Unit in Ngangelizwe, Mthatha, were attacked in the afternoon. The male officer died on the scene, and his female colleague was rushed to the hospital. The motive behind the attack remains unknown, and the police have launched an investigation into the incident.

SAPS officer killed in a tavern brawl

Previously, Briefly News reported that two suspects were arrested after a member of the South African Police Service (SAPS) was killed during a fight at a tavern in Christiana, North West, on 7 February 2026. The fight was allegedly over spilt beer. According to reports, Sergeant Christoffer Lechuti was drinking at a tavern with a family member. The officer, who was attached to the detective unit in Christiana, was off-duty when the fateful incident that took his life occurred. The provincial commissioner, Major General Ryno Naidoo, conveyed his condolences to the family.

Source: Briefly News