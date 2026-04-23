EASTERN CAPE— The South African Police Service (SAPS) lost one member in the Eastern Cape after he and his partner were ambushed on their way home on 22 April 2026.

A detective was killed in Mthatha. Image: William Whitehurst

Source: Getty Images

SAPS launches probe after officer killed

According to the South African Police Service, the two detectives attached to the Madeira Detective Unit in Ngangelizwe, Mthatha, were attacked in the afternoon. The male officer died on the scene, and his female colleague was rushed to the hospital.

The motive behind the attack remains unknown, and the police have launched an investigation into the incident. Eastern Cape police spokesperson Brigadier Nobuntu Gantana confirmed that investigators are still searching for clues. She urged members of the public with information to contact Crime Stop or report through the MySAPS app.

SAPS officer killed in North West

The death of the police officer occurred two months after a member of the South African Police Service in the North West was stabbed on 7 February at an establishment in Christiana. The officer, Sergeant Christoffer Lechuti, was at a tavern with a family member when the incident took place. Lechuti, who was attached to the Christiana Detective Unit, was drinking when two men allegedly knocked his beer over.

The two engaged in an argument that escalated into violence. One of them used a sharp object and stabbed Lechuti in the chest. He was rushed to a clinic, but he was declared dead upon arrival. The SAPS moved with rapidity and searched for the suspects. One of them handed himself over on the same night, and the second suspect was arrested the next morning.

Source: Briefly News