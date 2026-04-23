Eastern Cape South African Police Service Officers Ambushed and 1 Killed
EASTERN CAPE— The South African Police Service (SAPS) lost one member in the Eastern Cape after he and his partner were ambushed on their way home on 22 April 2026.
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SAPS launches probe after officer killed
According to the South African Police Service, the two detectives attached to the Madeira Detective Unit in Ngangelizwe, Mthatha, were attacked in the afternoon. The male officer died on the scene, and his female colleague was rushed to the hospital.
The motive behind the attack remains unknown, and the police have launched an investigation into the incident. Eastern Cape police spokesperson Brigadier Nobuntu Gantana confirmed that investigators are still searching for clues. She urged members of the public with information to contact Crime Stop or report through the MySAPS app.
SAPS officer killed in North West
The death of the police officer occurred two months after a member of the South African Police Service in the North West was stabbed on 7 February at an establishment in Christiana. The officer, Sergeant Christoffer Lechuti, was at a tavern with a family member when the incident took place. Lechuti, who was attached to the Christiana Detective Unit, was drinking when two men allegedly knocked his beer over.
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The two engaged in an argument that escalated into violence. One of them used a sharp object and stabbed Lechuti in the chest. He was rushed to a clinic, but he was declared dead upon arrival. The SAPS moved with rapidity and searched for the suspects. One of them handed himself over on the same night, and the second suspect was arrested the next morning.
Source: Briefly News
Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena is a senior current affairs writer at Briefly News. With a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON, he has a strong background in digital journalism, having completed training with the Google News Initiative. He began his career as a journalist at Daily Sun, where he worked for four years before becoming a sub-editor and journalist at Capricorn Post. He then joined Vutivi Business News in 2020 before moving to Briefly News in 2023. Email: tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za